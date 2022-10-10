Gemini Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Sort issues to avoid conflicts

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) This is a moderate day for Gemini natives. Things may go smoothly on the work front, but some issues at home may cause you stress. Some tensions and issues may crop up and create misunderstandings in relationships, try to sort these issues as soon as possible. Your good health may allow you to participate actively in meetings with clients or co-workers. You may share your ideas and give good suggestions that may work for your team too.

Seniors may start valuing you and your skills, so it’s time to rock on the professional front. Some may invest in mutual funds, while others may splurge on self-care and grooming today. Love birds may find ways to connect and enjoy the day to the fullest. Business or leisure trip may turn out favourable for some.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Gemini Finance Today: This is a moderate day. You may be busy tackling all the issues associated with health or life insurance policies. You should have an updated policy.

Gemini Family Today: This is not a favorable day. The position of the planets may create conflict between you and a family elder. The arrival of new guests may create a chaotic aura at home.

Gemini Career Today: It can be a rewarding and productive day. You may be busy in the planning and plotting process and make some important business or career-related decisions that may turn out profitable in near future.

Gemini Health Today: You are likely to feel happy, healthy, and optimistic. Things may go as per your expectations and it may bring you mental peace. Some may join yoga classes to get some inner peace.

Gemini Love Life Today: Married couples may enjoy a romantic trip and enjoy new places and cuisines. Everything seems peaceful and smooth on the love front, so enjoy it. Singles may find someone interesting and admiring today, so try to mingle to take the things forward.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON