Gemini Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Change in workplace is indicated

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Gemini natives may remain much sought-after on the profession front. A chance to exhibit and show off your depth of ideas is likely to enhance career prospects. You are likely to enjoy good relations with senior officials at the workplace. You are likely to remain happy and content, which may reflect your behaviour with near and dear ones. A change of place is also indicated for Gemini natives. You may make plans for starting something new. A chance to meet someone exciting on a journey will make travelling fun. There could be some stress due to tensions in your personal life. You may face trouble in your married life due to egoistic behaviour on each other's part. Remain accommodating and tactful to break the impasse. Earning handsome profits in recently property dealing is on the cards for some. sun

Gemini Finance Today A lucrative moneymaking opportunity is likely to come your way. Gemini business owners may get favourable results today, and their expansion plans may be easily implemented. Some of you may get a loan on attractive terms but do not rush the process.

Gemini Family Today With the support of family members, the period of tension passes without difficulty on the domestic front. Gemini natives’ jolly nature would keep others happy. However, a careless attitude of taking family’s support for granted could affect relations. Remain thankful for your family's support.

Gemini Career Today At work, Gemini natives succeed in responding to new challenges with confidence and expertise. Make sure you get involved in creative projects that would improve popularity on the professional front. A job change may bring satisfactory results.

Gemini Health Today You are likely to live a sublime life to enjoy sound health. Also, Gemini natives may recover from a prolonged illness. Your inclination towards spirituality may increase, and you may deepen your involvement in religious activities.

Gemini Love Life Today Revealing personal and confidential secrets to casual acquaintances would only harm Gemini natives’ interests. Unsubstantiated suspicions regarding a romantic partner may keep you ill at ease. Remain guarded as someone may try to win you over by false promises on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

