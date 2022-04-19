Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you could be low on confidence while taking decisions. You are advised to trust yourself and carry out all your tasks diligently. This is likely to slowly yet surely improve your self-esteem and motivate you to work harder. Keep a watch you’re your competitors. They may try to create roadblocks for you. Trust yourself and your abilities to come out a winner. Avoid being too ambitious. Lower your expectations somewhat to achieve a better outcome. When the opportunity presents itself chill out now and again. In this way, you avoid some disappointments, take far more pleasure in the things you do, and achieve your goals more easily. The dream of travelling abroad can come true for some as there can be an opportunity to go on a foreign trip. Before signing any property document, you are also advised to read it carefully. Reading the property deed carefully will help you identify any aspect that may not agree with you.

Gemini Finance Today

You are likely to be inclined to involve yourself in speculative businesses to earn quick money. Due care is required here and consulting experts will be a good idea. Business and new enterprise owners are likely to have better growth in comparison to the past. They may also get the good backing of influential people.

Gemini Family Today

You need to focus on matters relating to your mother today. There could be some difference of opinion between the two of you at times. Her health can prove to be worrisome and may require medical attention. Spend time with family.

Gemini Career Today

Those who are working in multinational firms or dealing with foreign clients are likely to have a beneficial period as they will be able to market their products and services well. Some of you are likely to get new opportunities for job growth as an old friend or acquaintance may put in a favorable word.

Gemini Health Today

Your health looks pretty good, with nothing to mar the day ahead. Visit a new fitness studio and take up a group activity. You will not only meet new people but will be motivated to work out regularly.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your personal and romantic life may be highly rewarding and deeply satisfying. Both the partners are likely to match up slowly towards building a long-term relationship. While those who would like to get married can decide on a date very soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026