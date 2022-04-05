Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 5

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You have always been a giver. You think with your heart seldom and you are a practical person. Despite being a practical person who always cares for everyone, you don't have high expectations from anything and anybody. You are advised to be more realistic and follow your goals. All your out of the box decisions will bring certain unexpected changes in your life and should be very careful while responding to the situation. Don't be worried and insecure just be yourself and you may conquer all the hurdles. You have a very bold personality that will help you in a crisis. You can plan a foreign land with your family members. You must plan everything to avoid any chaos and complications. You must learn to forget things to move ahead with peace in your life. You are blessed with determination and courage that will change your life. Property dealing can fruitful.



Gemini Finance Today

Don’t take risks as things are going too well for you. Proper calculation along with your wisdom is going to bring positive returns in matters of finance today. You may feel confident and courageous after seeing your good bank balance. However, you must act wisely while investing more.

Gemini Family Today

Your siblings may need your attention in their academics. You are advised to strike a healthy conversation with them. Don't be judgemental and give your siblings a chance to express themselves as this will help you in understanding their perspective.

Gemini Career Today

You have been much focused and has set several small goals. You are most likely to achieve one of the major goals today. Your energy level will be very high today and you will all be geared up to take on new projects at work.

Gemini Health Today

Those who have been experiencing some neck related problems will see considerable relief. You must start doing some light exercise and avoid skipping and other heavy weight lifting workouts. Start practising some yoga to get the right posture and movement in your body.

Gemini Love Life Today

The time is not good for making any marriage or engagement proposal. You are advised to just enjoy the day with your partner or spouse and put all the important decisions on hold. You might express some serious mood swings. You are advised to stay calm.



Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026