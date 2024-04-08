 Gemini Solar Eclipse Horoscope April 08, 2024 predicts new love interests | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gemini Solar Eclipse Horoscope April 08, 2024 predicts new love interests

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 08, 2024 12:30 AM IST

Read Gemini Solar Eclipse horoscope for April 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be cool in the love affair and take steps to augment the love.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Solar Eclipse Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in poetic justice

Gemini Solar Eclipse Horoscope April 08, 2024. While you will be wealthy today, health will also be at your side.
Gemini Solar Eclipse Horoscope April 08, 2024. While you will be wealthy today, health will also be at your side.

Be cool in the love affair and take steps to augment the love. You give the best results at the office and the management will be happy. Wealth also exists today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Stay happy in the relationship. Take up multiple responsibilities at the office and confirm your professional mettle. While you will be wealthy today, health will also be at your side.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will have minor twists today. Be ready to fill in love or expect a proposal in the second part of the day. Female Gemini natives attending a function will be the center of attraction and will also invite the attention of people around. Married people should stay away from getting too close to the ex-flame as this can impact the marriage. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain away from imposing decisions on them.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

My professional journey will be good today. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Some Gemini natives will switch jobs for a better package. Those who have interviews scheduled for today will see success. Students waiting for admission to a foreign university will have good news. IT professionals will have a tough time managing the target today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Money won’t be an issue today as prosperity will be around. This permits you to make diligent monetary decisions including investments in real estate. You may renovate the house or buy an automobile. Some females will get monetary help from their spouses. Investing in stock, gold, and speculative business are also smart ideas. Today evening you will require spend for a party at the office or during a celebration with friends.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Some minor chest-related infections will be there. Make exercise a part of the routine. Have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Pregnant ladies need to be careful with the baby bump. Senior natives should not miss out on medicines and must obey the instructions from the doctor. Children playing may have bruises but this won’t be serious.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Solar Eclipse Horoscope April 08, 2024 predicts new love interests
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On