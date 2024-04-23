 Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Predictions: 4 zodiacs poised for positive outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Predictions: 4 zodiacs poised for positive outcomes

BySoumi Pyne
Apr 23, 2024 02:02 PM IST

This year, the alignment of the full moon date of the Chaitra month with Hanuman Jayanti on 23 April is expected to bring about several auspicious occurrences.

With a full moon and Hanuman Jayanti falling on the same day on 23 April 2023, this convergence may lead to special coincidences and fortunate events, particularly for certain zodiac signs. As April 23rd falls on a Tuesday, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Hanuman, the celestial alignment holds promising prospects for those with aligned astrological charts.

In this article, we will delve into how Hanuman Jayanti will positively impact these zodiac signs.
Taurus

As Mars transitions into a new zodiac sign, individuals born under Taurus can expect highly favourable outcomes. Opportunities for advancement in both career and business endeavours will arise, mitigating financial concerns and leading to newfound prosperity. Additionally, health improvements are on the horizon, accompanied by financial gains from alternative income streams.

Libra

Libra will likely experience significant benefits from the influence of Mars transit. Success will abound in all aspects of life, with ample support from your spouse leading to resolving marital issues. Financial abundance will increase, and students can anticipate positive news. Moreover, opportunities for acquiring property or vehicles may arise during this period.

Sagittarius

Material comfort will see an upswing as hard work begins to bear fruit. Opportunities for income growth will emerge, leading to notable achievements in career endeavours. Pending tasks will finally commence, and familial support will provide a strong foundation. Moreover, employed individuals can anticipate enhanced prospects for promotions and appraisals.

Aquarius

Anticipate unexpected financial gains from alternative income sources, strengthening business stability. Progress in both job and business endeavours is on the horizon, along with new opportunities for professional advancement. Employed people can look forward to promotions during this period of positive changes in both personal and professional spheres.

(Predictions have been made based on moon signs )

