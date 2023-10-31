Here is your cosmic tunes for this Halloween Day 2023

It's the spooky season, and it's time to make some magic happen. In October, the cosmos is filled with energy for transformation and making your dreams come true. It's a great time to set your intentions, and what better way to get into the spirit than with some awesome songs? Here are some songs inspired by astrology to help you use the October energy to make your wishes come true. Here are some songs inspired by astrology to help you use the October energy to make your wishes come true.(AP)

1. "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

This song is perfect for when the full moon is in Aries on October 20th. It's all about taking action, being bold, and ready to face challenges.

2. "Black Magic Woman" by Fleetwood Mac

With Halloween coming and the veil between the worlds getting thinner, it's a great time to tap into your inner magic. This sultry song can help you connect with your feminine power and make your desires a reality.

3. "Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker Jr.

If you're feeling spooked by negative energy or obstacles, call the Ghostbusters to banish them. This fun song will help you let go of fears and doubts and embrace the magic of the season.

4. "Thriller" by Michael Jackson

The classic Halloween song with iconic dance moves and spooky lyrics. It'll help you embrace your wild side and inner monster.

5. "Witchy Woman" by The Eagles

This haunting song is about feminine power and the magic of the unknown. Let it inspire you to trust your intuition and enjoy the mystery of the season.

6. "The Monster Mash" by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

This fun and silly song is a Halloween classic that'll put you in the mood for some mischief. Let it encourage you to be playful and enjoy the season's energy.

7. "Brimstone and Treacle" by Sting

As Scorpio season starts on October 23rd, it's a time for transformation, healing, and regeneration. This moody song will help you connect with your inner depths and use them for positive change.

8. "I Put a Spell on You" by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Whether you're trying to make love, money, or success happen, this classic song will help you tap into the magic's power and make your wishes come true.

9. "Season of the Witch" by Donovan

This psychedelic song is all about the season's energy and the magic of the unknown. Let it inspire you to embrace your inner witch and create some magic.

10. "Zombie" by The Cranberries

As Halloween gets closer, it's a great time to let go of old beliefs or habits that are holding you back. This haunting song will help you leave the past behind and embrace the magic of the present.

Remember, the power to make things happen is in your hands. Use these songs to connect with the cosmos' energy and make your dreams come true. Happy Halloween, magical folks!

