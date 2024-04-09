Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 09, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

You can feel mentally stressed out by some happenings today. Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Those into betting or speculation may burn their fingers. Parents may appear more than happy with what you deliver. Problems are foreseen for those travelling long distances by road. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. Students are likely to shine on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and an outing is on the cards with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

You will enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts. Good savings will help you in footing unforeseen expenditures. You get into the good books of seniors by your sincere efforts. You are likely to offend a parent or a family member by your blunt ways. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright.

Love Focus: You can feel cross with the one you love for some solid reasons.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Adopting healthy alternatives promises to keep you perfectly fit. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. A lot of footwork is foreseen today for field workers. Some of you can waste a lot of time on trivial family issues. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distances by road. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Some students can go through a bad phase as regards their preparation.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Sheer laziness may prompt you to give up an exercise regimen. Lack of tight budgeting can make expenses mount. Keep your mood swings under control as they threaten to spoil the work atmosphere. You can organize a get-together at home just to meet those you have not met for long. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Students appearing for board exams will need to inculcate focus and determination.

Love Focus: You manage to overcome jealousy to keep your romance going.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Physically you will remain okay, but mentally you may remain a bit tensed. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to. Those with business acumen are likely to venture out on their own. You can miss a family get-together. A vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. Be vigilant so as not to compromise your security and that of the house you live in. You will have to take time out to guide someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Avoid wayside food, if you want to retain good health. Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. Your power of convincing is likely to win all opposition. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. Students will need to show enthusiasm for a project to fare well.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Remaining regular in your exercise regimen will ensure good health. You may need to keep a senior posted regarding the developments taking place at work. Your attempts to recreate good old times on the social front may not succeed. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: A commitment made to a lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Let sleeping dogs lie or you can get snapped badly. Winning money in betting is possible, but be judicious in your actions. Those in private practice will need to boost up publicity to enhance business. Some of you can insist on organising a party or a get-together at home. Those on a vacation in warmer climates will find the weather simply marvellous. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship needs to be tended to with care, so take steps to strengthen it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

It may become difficult to adopt a workout routine, but you remain fit. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money. Your performance on the professional front is likely to be lauded by all. Open up a bit to feel loved and cared for by the family. Those using the road will need to be cautious. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Your performance on the academic front will need improvement.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Those feeling down will recover and become healthy again. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. You will have to be at your tactful best in handling a family member. You may have to find time to do something pending that has been pending for long. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful.

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Irregular workouts may tell upon your health. Those earning big bucks are likely to splurge it on their favourite pastime. You will need to take the initiative at your end, if you want to get things moving. A calm and peaceful existence is for the asking today on the home front. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. You may have to keep at it on the academic front or you may lag behind.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

You are likely to handle the ups and downs on the health front effectively. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. Colleagues at work may approach you to resolve their professional problems. A difference of opinion may pit you against a family elder. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Those trying for suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm are certain to put your lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green