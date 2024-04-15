Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 15, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Put your money in speculation only if you are confident. Eating right is your key to retaining good health, so don't slip up on it. A promising day is foreseen for professionals. Your decisions on the family front can be challenged. Someone may expect a lift in your vehicle. Your innovative ideas are likely to win those around you. Those dealing with property issues may need to be careful not to get into legal hassles.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Love Focus: A passionate evening helps bring you closer to your partner.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

Health-wise, you will remain fit. It is important to manage your funds well, especially at this time. You may find yourself in a celebratory mood today. A good break on the business front is foreseen for some. Some of you will be able to maintain a high standard of performance on the academic front. Those buying or selling property may sign a profitable deal. Much fun is in store on the social front.

Love Focus: Your love life simply rocks!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

On the professional front, you can be made responsible for a prestigious assignment. Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory. Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. Freedom from health problems is indicated. You may find yourself happily involved in preparation for a celebration. This is one of the best days for you, as you manage to impress all those who matter.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make your love life satisfying.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Things remain positive on the professional front. Your practicality will make you popular at work. You will be able to keep your financial front stable and discover newer avenues of making money. You will be willing to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. A house or property may soon come into your name. You may plan an overseas journey shortly.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a good time with their lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Organising something for the benefit of others on the social front is indicated. A new employee will take most of the workload off your shoulders. An excellent time with family and friends is indicated in a get-together. Regular practice will pay rich dividends for some in the sports arena. A financial irregularity threatens to rope you in, but you will come out unscathed. Good advice will work wonders for a family member.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take romance to a new height.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

A rewarding time is foreseen in the company of a celebrity or a renowned personality. A promotion is on the cards for some government organisations. A memorable experience is in store for those travelling abroad. The family will be most supportive and approve of all your endeavours. The phase of good luck starts and will find you in the best of everything. An overseas partnership will bear fruit even beyond your expectations.

Love Focus: A much-anticipated outing with a lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Your efficiency on the professional front is likely to bring you the desired limelight. Academically, some of you are likely to fare much beyond your expectations! Financially, the day poses no problems but stars still suggest you be careful on the investment front. Meeting an old friend will rejuvenate your stressed mind. Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. Someone may visit you and make your day interesting on the social front.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

The advice of someone clued up financially will help in stabilising the monetary front. You will feel much fitter than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. Your initiative on the professional front will be much appreciated. Family may force you to appear in a particular competition. Higher studies may beckon and make you enrol in a prestigious institute. You may participate in a celebration or attend a function.

Love Focus: You manage to catch the eye of the one you love.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. You remain in the best of health, due to your active lifestyle. Working smart on the professional front promises to give your career a boost. Spouse's ideas of doing up the home front will get your support. A great outing with friends is envisaged. Shifting to a new residence is indicated for some and will prove a welcome change. Your social life is on the upswing, so savour the moments.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal can become a source of joy for the eligible.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Blue

Discussing investment options with a financial expert will help you make the correct decision. You are likely to remain trim and slim simply by adhering to morning walks and jogs. A promotion or some kind of recognition awaits you on the professional front. Arranging the house for a party or function can keep some happily engaged. You are likely to travel on invitation to a seminar or conference and it can even be overseas. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. You are likely to enjoy all the attention being bestowed upon you on the social front.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

You are likely to take some positive steps to become financially secure. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. A business proposal presented to a client is likely to get approved. A family youngster setting out on a new job or higher studies will become a source of pride. Those undertaking a long journey are likely to find someone interesting. Something you are desperately waiting for may take its own sweet time, so have patience!

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please your lover.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. A lifestyle change will prove a boon for your health. You will manage to get a free hand on the professional front to do things your way. Your spouse may be in complaining mode, but you will be able to handle the situation well. Those learning to drive will be confident enough to drive solo. Good news on the property front is possible. You are likely to enjoy a social gathering wholeheartedly.

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Green