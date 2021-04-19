Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Health remains satisfactory. Avoid being too pally with strangers while travelling. Seeking tenants for your property may have its own share of hassles. Avoid being careless on the health front. This is a good time to settle an issue hanging fire for long in your professional sphere. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests.

Love Focus: A current situation can force you to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A better immunity system is in store for you. Avoid digging things with a family member who is not in a good mood. A social event is going to rejuvenate you. Your dream to have your own home is likely to come true. A rising bank balance will have your collars up. A good professional opportunity threatens to slip out of your hands if you are not quick enough.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some hard work on the property front is likely to yield good results. Take rest from the hectic workout routine today. A good break on the job front is expected. Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. Not succumbing to impulse buying will save you a lot. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation.

Love Focus: Lover may resent your short tempered behaviour.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer(Jun 22-July 22): You will be able to benefit some family youngster by your experience and contacts. You may not be in a mood to travel today Someone may recommend your name for an event or competition. You feel young and energetic today. A situation developing at work needs to be tackled urgently. You are likely to score on the academic front with your innovative ideas.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good health allows you to take up things in a positive stride. A family elder is likely to extend support to the new venture you plan to take up. You may be included in an ongoing project at work. Forcing someone to travel just because you want to is going to put you in a bad light. Excellent finances will let you plan the future prospects well.

Love Focus: A fun filled evening is much in store for the love birds.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Moderate returns are foreseen on an investment. Family may not approve of your ideas to bring changes on the home front. Lending a helping hand to someone will be appreciated. You are likely to opt for health foods. House hunting may prove frustrating. Hectic time is foreseen, as much is expected out of you. Some of you are likely to add to your skills. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You remain comfortable on the monetary front. Health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today. You remain strong on the academic front.

You may travel far to meet your near and dear ones. A family member may upset you by pulling things from the past. You will succeed in bringing a project through completion at work.

Love Focus: Marital life will prove most fulfilling, as loving bonds strengthen.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Students will find peer support encouraging. Travel by road will be comfortable. Health remains satisfactory. There are times when you need to take things in your stride. You will be able to come to terms with someone close. A worrying situation on the work front is successfully resolved. You can go ahead with a venture which is likely to become profitable soon

Love Focus: Your love life needs time and attention; so, make sure you are available.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your request for a raise is likely to heard and acknowledged. Be certain of the results of an exercise regimen before investing too much time in it. Someone may try to contact you for a specific purpose that may benefit you. Focussing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. You can lag behind at work due to avoidable distractions.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. You may be tasked for a property deal that you are not too confident about. A pat on the back can be expected by some at work. Issue of your promotion or raise is likely to be taken up by superiors.

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love will keep your spirits high.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Getting hands on a new vehicle on a long drive is possible. A cash crunch would be managed and overcome. Health wise, things are great. You will have to stick to what is promised, if you want to prosper in your field of expertise. Things may not go right on the professional front today. Time spent with the loved ones is likely to be the best part of the day.

Love Focus: Your comments about someone may not go down well with him or her.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Social front will be most inviting as you get to meet old folks. Do not compromise on the mode of travel today. You may have to keep on the right side of those who matter at work. Those feeling homesick would rush back home and spend time with loved ones. Money will pose no problems, but you must get into the habit of saving.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone is likely to put ideas of the romantic kind in your head!

Lucky Colour: Off-White

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer



