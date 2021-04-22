Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Opting for moderate living will help you retain good health. Rising expenses may cause concern, but don’t worry you have enough financial strength to absorb it. Things look great on the professional front as people look up to you for valuable advice. Winning brownie points is possible on the academic front. You may receive the possession letter for a property booked by you.

Love Focus: A new friendship shows all signs of turning into romance, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An additional source of income may be on your mind and you are likely to work for it as well. Stepping up the pace on the workout front will prove more beneficial. Postpone the trip, if possible. You will be able to garner support for something you have undertaken on the professional front. Not getting the desired result on the academic front may disappoint you.

Love Focus: There is someone who is waiting for your consent, so don’t disappoint him or her!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your efforts to own property are likely to prove fruitful. Meeting someone you have not met in years seems possible. Eat right to remain fit and healthy. If you get spare time on the work front, don’t waste it on mundane things as there is lot to be done. An overseas vacation is on the cards and will prove enjoyable.

Love Focus: A romantic situation may develop at workplace, so now it is up to you how far you want to take it!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A much anticipated family gathering may turn out to be a damp squib. Be careful while executing a property deal as some clauses may not be in your knowledge as yet. Avoid lending any money on the good will. Work wise, you will be much in demand today. Those planning to start their own business are likely to start getting things sorted now. Your firm resolve to stay fit will do a whale of a good to your health.

Love Focus: Love life is bound to have its own share of surprises to get you smiling.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

An exciting time is in the offing for those travelling a long distance by road.

People are willing to extend support on the domestic front; do not let them down. A brush with law is possible on the property front, but you are likely to come out unscathed. You will be able to clarify a misunderstanding over a financial issue by remaining matter of fact about it.

Love Focus: You will feel mentally at ease by sharing your innermost feelings with someone you are close to.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Beating the path to total fitness may be on your mind and promises excellent health. A joint vacation with your near and dear ones is possible.

Expenses mount, but they will all be for a good cause! Your self-confidence will see you through a trying phase in your professional life. Networking assumes importance on the academic front to link up with important people.

Love Focus: Planning out something on the romantic front with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Chance to add to your list of properties by buying an apartment or a freehold house is indicated. Remaining stoic and neutral in any adverse situation on the professional front will work in your favour. Your decisions on the home front are likely to be welcomed by everyone at home. Favourable outcome of a legal matter can be expected. An opportunity to travel extensively may be missed because of other commitments that need to be dealt on a priority.

Love Focus: Wedding bells toll for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some of you are set to grow financially strong. Mental tensions on the home front are likely to become a thing of the past, as you move towards peace and tranquility. The more you try to curb someone on the work front, more stubborn he or she seems to become, so soften your stand a bit. Good contacts on the property front are likely to help you bargain for something you plan to purchase.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a clean chit in something gone wrong on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An ailment troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon. Your performance on the academic front shows an upward trend. An initiative taken by you on the professional front is likely to be appreciated by those who matter.

Tension on the social front regarding an event will begin to disappear, as help comes your way. Past arrears may be received and promise to beef up your bank account.

Love Focus: A tiff with spouse is possible.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Cutting corners to ease a tight situation on the financial front would be essential at this juncture. Those trying to come back in shape can ill afford to miss out on workouts. This is the time to reconsider whatever decisions you have taken to be on the safe ground. Today, you may have to take your chances on the professional front. Don’t let anyone sweet-talk you into parting with something important on the academic front.

Love Focus: Avoid digging into things that will only spoil lover’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to take steps to make your family life more exciting and enjoyable. Good networking opportunity may be striked off on the social front because of your mood swings. Those trying to get the best price for their property may get lucky. Going is likely to get better on the professional front. Something that you were unable to achieve previously will come within your grasp on the academic front.

Love Focus: New experiences and exciting company is likely to keep you occupied.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your performance on the work front is likely to be applauded by all. Don’t be rash while driving to avoid unnecessary risks. A celebration is much indicated on the family front. Health needs care. A property you have been eyeing for long is likely to come within your grasp. You are likely to come out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not be in a position to prevent lover from going ahead with his/her idea, so let it be.

Lucky Colour: Light Purple

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

