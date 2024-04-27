All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 27, 2024

You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. You may take more time than necessary to complete a job. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance looks promising, so organize an exclusive candlelight dinner for two!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. Some unforeseen hurdles may face you at work, but you will be able to skirt them. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: A good word put in by someone is likely to help the eligible get a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. You may be expected to undertake a personal job of senior in your spare time. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. You may get careless with money and find yourself cash-strapped. Something new is likely to be introduced on the work front, which may entail special training. A showdown with a parent or a family elder cannot be ruled out. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to your lover’s mood if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Depleting financial strength will need bolstering up, so explore alternative avenues of earning. Those compelled to stay away from family may experience bouts of nostalgia. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: An evening out with a lover is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. Don’t be rash in opening your wallet, whatever be the temptation! Persuasion may be needed to win over someone in your business circle. A firm hand will help contain joint family complications. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated. You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now.

Love Focus: Suspicions of lover may need to be laid to rest.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

Don’t indulge in excesses if you want to keep your health intact. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. A situation getting out of hand at work can be worrying, but you will control it. You may have your hands full on the home front, but you really wouldn’t mind! Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Lover not keeping his or her promise may get you upset, but this will happen for a valid reason.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

For some, health may take priority over other things. Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry bugging you of late. You may have to tone down your rigid views to deal with some complex issues at work. You will be instrumental in bringing two warring factions to the negotiating table. Meeting someone you have not met in years is likely to delight you! Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam.

Love Focus: You will need to smooth some kinks appearing on the romantic front to lead a happy love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Some of you can take up an outdoor sport just to remain fit. Those aiming for something expensive will be able to raise a loan with the least hassle. Leaving from workplace can become a problem, but you will get around your senior. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some.

Love Focus: Don’t wait for things to happen on the romantic front, as it can become an endless wait for you!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Red

Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. A friend whom you had helped financially may reciprocate in the same coin soon. It makes sense to avoid a situation of confrontation on the work front. You must spend some more time with an elder of the family. A visit overseas or out of town is on the anvil. A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best.

Love Focus: Love life may need working on.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Following a fitness programme may seem an uphill task, but you will take it up. Things start looking brighter on the financial front. There are many aspects in your profession that you need to master before being called an expert. You may take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on. Better opportunities come your way as you continue to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in an affair on the sly will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour:Saffron

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. A lucrative deal may slip out of your hands, if you do not go for it now on the business front. Domestic concerns can keep you in a thoughtful mood today. Opt for public transport today for local travel. Excelling in academics is foretold for some. Some of you can go in for an image makeover.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour:Maroon