Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 28, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Guard against excesses to remain healthy. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earnings. Parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. A favour is likely to be returned by someone on the social front. You may find yourself in an introspective mood today.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. Some of you may need to cut corners to repay a loan. A showdown with parents or siblings cannot be ruled out. The travelling bug is likely to bite some, but leave may become a problem. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. It is not necessary to open your heart to one and all.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit stretched today to meet your sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! A home project may have to be shelved due to paucity of time. A chance to travel may come your way. You may get a chance to witness something exciting. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make your day and keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Lover will find novel ways to woo or flirt with you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. There may be a requirement for you to travel out of town. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Lover may put an unrealistic demand on you; see what you can do best!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: White

A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. Your financial woes are not likely to be over so soon. You may not get time to spend with loved ones due to your hectic schedule. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! Travel light so as not to face problems on a long journey. A social gathering can have you on centre stage. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Irregular eating may not be in your favour. Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Those in the fields of art and entertainment are likely to earn well. An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for. Spirituality is likely to bring positive changes in your life, so go for it.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have a fascination for.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Seasonal changes may lay you up in bed with illness. Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Doing someone a favour on the social front will get you the brownie points. You will find yourself fit enough to pursue some serious sports.

Love Focus: You are likely to reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Health wise you feel on the top of the world. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. This is a good day to undertake a journey to meet someone who is dear to you. Expect a most happening social life. Successfully coping with a stressful situation is indicated. You will manage a change of scene to unwind.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. It will be fun travelling to a place of tourist attraction. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. Your single-minded devotion to task will see it to completion in record time. A positive outlook will help you throw out the negativity within.

Love Focus: Those much in love will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

Mental stress and tensions cannot be ruled out for some. Homemakers can feel burdened with household chores. Travelling north will be auspicious and fulfill your desires. Organizing a function or a party can be on the top of your mind today. A situation may develop where you will have to stand up for your rights. Stiff competition threatens to put paid to your sporting dreams.

Love Focus: Romance may not be on lover’s mind at this juncture.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. You may need to keep a close tab on expenditure to save for the essentials. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises. You may seek someone’s support to further your social interests.

Love Focus: You may find partner in romantic mood today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs. A journey undertaken will remain uneventful. Some of you are likely to look up an old friend or a distant cousin. Don’t repose too much faith on those you have only casual acquaintance with. You will need to think up ways to de-stress your mind.

Love Focus: Attempts to resurrect your dull love life may require more efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange