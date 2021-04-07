Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 7

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your ideas on the professional front are likely to impress those who matter. Spouse can expect a helping hand. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt. Be aware of legal complications in a real estate deal. Your success on the academic front is assured, as you get the kind of support that can get you places. Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently.

Love Focus: An outing with lover can get spoiled due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will manage a helping hand for household chores. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Helping someone in dire straits on the social front will be immediately reciprocated. You may plan to redo an inherited property. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts. A home remedy may prove effective in building immunity. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it big.

Love Focus: A loving gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your presence on the social front will be most appreciated. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Monetary assistance sought from someone will be forthcoming, but with some riders. It will be to your credit to help someone out on the academic front. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to share their feelings with lover and plan for the future.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Lending a helping hand to a colleague at work will help boost your image on the academic front. Peace of mind is assured today. Your attempts to secure yourself financially may meet with partial success, but it will be nothing to worry about. The day promises a lot of work on the domestic front, so become a willing worker fast. Spouse can be in a pensive mood and may require emotional support. Those travelling should be careful on the road. Those on the verge of disposing of their property need to tread carefully, as you can be taken for a ride.

Love Focus: Getting involved in too many things will automatically shift romance at a low key.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. You will be able to handle extra burden of work most efficiently. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. Some more hard work may be required by those appearing for a crucial competition on the academic front. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems.

Love Focus: Cupid likely to strike those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Improving someone’s performance on the academic front by sheer motivation will be a feather in your cap. Those facing health problems need to monitor their health constantly. Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. There is a chance of something favourable happening on the professional front. Domestic life will have its ups and downs, but you will manage to navigate the rough waters well. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable.

Love Focus: Some of you can get seriously involved with someone you just can’t bear to part with on the romantic front. It may ring in a long-term commitment.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. Property is likely to be acquired by some. An invite to a party will help raise your spirits. Keep some time spare for workouts. Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. Doctors, engineers, and other professionals may face trying times today. Avoid over committing things as you may not be able to fulfil them. Family remains most supportive of your ideas.

Love Focus: An exciting time with spouse is indicated for those recently married.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Those travelling long distance will make good time. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some. Regular routine will keep you fit. Those in financial doldrums may need to do something about it soon, so as not to touch their savings. Avoid being too blunt about something or else you may offend someone.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Remaining on the right side of those who are important on the social front will be in your interest. Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. Do not bite more than you can chew in your craving for earning more. Trying out a new idea at work may need some more fine-tuning to be successful. Harmony prevails on the family front and may motivate you to plan an outing with your near and dear ones. You can become the proud owner of a property.

Love Focus: If romance is on your mind, then today is the day to express it.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Working as a team on the academic front is important. A healthy diet will keep you fit. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. You may choose to take a break from work, just to pursue a passion. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will succeed and enable you to kick start your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark. It will be important to choose the right training for achieving peak fitness. A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Businesspersons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon.

Love Focus: Lover may feel neglected as you fail to devote enough time to him or her.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career. It is important to remain health conscious. Your analytical skills are likely to benefit you on the financial front. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. You may not see eye-to-eye with a family member. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter