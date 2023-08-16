All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 16, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial worries will become a thing of the past, as you start earning well. Focusing on health now will help you in keeping physically fit. Those self-employed can find a spurt in business. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Those sitting for competitions will be able to maintain their focus and put in their bit to clear the same.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please the lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Sportspersons may find their form better than before. A development at work will prove immensely favourable for you. Support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. Those appearing for competitive exams are likely to sail through well with confidence. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Academic front will not prove hunky-dory, as you may fail to deliver.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. Joining a gym or starting a new exercise regimen is on the cards for some. Your efforts at work are likely to come in from praise for those who matter. Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears promising.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will be able to achieve perfect fitness by maintaining current pace. Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. Good communication skills will keep the possibility of winning a lucrative deal alive. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. You may plan a vacation. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense joy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those on the heavier side may get motivated to shed a few kilos. Enhancement in salary can be expected by some. A change of heart regarding investments may save you from an unwise move. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. You may come under pressure on the academic front, if you don’t keep up with others. Someone’s help will ease the burden from your shoulders on the social front.

Love Focus: The one you love may approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A deal you had been after for long while may come within your grasp. A friend or colleague may motivate you to take up a healthy activity. Take more initiative on the work front if you want to get noticed. Feeling neglected on the home front? It is up to you to feel wanted! Find out how. This is a good day for a trip. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Outside help may be required in academics.

Love Focus: Romantic life appears to be most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The day may find you handling accounts or undertaking some financial deals. Health concerns worrying you will disappear. Professionally, you are firmly placed in your saddle. Youngsters can expect to have a good time with cousins. A short vacation is on the cards. This is a favorable day to seal a property deal. Difficulties encountered in a competitive situation on the academic front are likely to be overcome. You will manage a change of scene to unwind.

Love Focus: Expect romance to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. You may get encouraged to take up an exercise regimen. You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. On the academic front, your prayers are likely to get answered and set your worst fears at rest.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may tug at your heartstrings and usher in romance!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Things look most favourable on the financial front, as money pours in. Diet control will be the key to your good health. You are likely to give a taste of your talents at work to others. Some of you can plan for an outing or a movie with friends. Good day for disposing of property. Slow progress on the academic front may make you lag behind.

Love Focus: Passing acquaintance with someone from the opposite camp shows all signs of turning romantic!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Health wise, you will find yourself much fitter and calmer. Finding a perfect match will prove a godsend for those looking to settle down in life. Family can persuade you to go in for a luxury item. Travelling towards south will prove lucky. Property matters should not be touched today. Burden of work on the academic front may stress your mind, so take adequate breaks.

Love Focus: You will be able to resurrect your love life and keep the flames of passion alive on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. You will be able to find a fitness regime that suits your lifestyle. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. You will get a chance to share your feelings with lover. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. It is time to play to the gallery for improving your image on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will get a chance to share your feelings with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Good health will keep you energetic and in a positive frame of mind. You are likely to set an example for others to follow at work. You will get a lot of time to spend with family. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Brown

