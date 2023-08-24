All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 24, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financially, you will be able to improve your position. Some of you will manage to come back into shape. Those in the media or films will find the going good. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by family members, so expect an exciting time.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get strengthened through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

‘Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. Those wanting to come back in shape will feel encouraged to continue their exercise regimen. Creative work is likely to ignite your rich imagination. Your loving and caring nature will keep the spouse and family in a happy state of mind. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines.

Love Focus: Lovebirds may plan an outing someplace exclusive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to gain goodwill by helping somebody commute. Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. You are likely to get good advice that will prevent you from straying from your chosen path. There is not much point in keeping a close watch on a family youngster. It is best to let him or her be. Some of you can make a conscious effort to travel less.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Recent reverses at work will have no affect on your career, so go full steam ahead. A deal you thought you had clinched may show signs of slipping through your fingers. Health of a parent or family elder can cause concern. Keeping to yourself and not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out of town job.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong on the romantic front, so turn on your charm!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Dark Pink

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A venture may require heavier than anticipated expenditure for being successful. Avoid wayside food, if you want to retain good health. Those undergoing training are likely to be appreciated for their conduct on and off the field. Family life will prove most rewarding, as you get the opportunity to let your hair down and relax. Those planning a journey must take the weather into account to remain safe.

Love Focus: Meeting with lover is on the cards and will help keep you in a buoyant mood.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Physically you will remain okay, but mentally you may remain a bit tensed. An appreciation from a client is likely to make your day bright. Retailers can expect a good footfall today. Spouse’s advice will have much merit in it, so don’t reject it out of hand. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to have a scintillating time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Keep the option of taking a loan open. Someone’s advice to achieve perfect fitness will come in handy. Don’t hesitate to take help from old hands on the professional front, everybody does. Some of you can plan a wedding anniversary or some other celebration. Travel light so as not to face problems on a long journey. Difficulties encountered in a competitive situation on the academic front are likely to be overcome.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not be looking at the right places!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. Being a choosy eater has its advantages, as you remain in good health. Influencers need to be careful about what they endorse. Family will be loving and caring, and extend all the help required. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover and make your day!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. Health-wise, you steadily progress towards fitness. This is not the day to take risks either on the personal or professional front. Spouse will be most supportive and even give a helping hand in whatever you are doing. Those seeking to spend a few days by themselves may plan on a short break. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to miss and make you a lonely heart.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Judicious spending will help in saving. Joining a gym is on the cards for those who want to achieve perfect fitness. Someone is likely to put in a good word for those seeking a coveted post on the professional front. You will diffuse all tensions and make the home front a happy place to be in. Adequate preparation may be needed to make a trip successful. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

Love Focus: Catching the attention of the one you secretly love is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your one-point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. Remaining regular in your exercise regimen will ensure good health. Your initiative on the professional or academic front is likely to be lauded by those who matter. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Recklessness on the road may cause problems. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Romantic front remains rosy and provide you a sense of great fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will do well not to neglect it. Those appearing for interviews today are likely to strike a good opportunity. Spouse may want your help, so don’t disappoint. New ventures can be thought of by some, but implementing them can pose difficulties. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation may lead you to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Peach

