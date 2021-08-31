Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 31

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Someone may go out of the way to make you comfortable. Some of you may be compelled to share a trip with strangers and not be able to enjoy it fully. Those involved in export and import can find a slump in business. Those playing the stocks may find the day favourable. Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated. Someone is likely to volunteer to help you on the academic front.

Love Focus: A lukewarm response may be expected from someone you have a soft corner for on the romantic front, but don’t get disheartened.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will manage to tackle a challenge competently at work and get praised for it too! Getting invited to a party or a function is possible on the social front. Health regimen is likely to keep you in fine fettle. You may shift to a better accommodation. Rising expenses may get a bit alarming, but you will be able to bring them under control. Someone’s support on the academic front may prove a godsend for you.

Love Focus: You will find the opportunity to express your romantic feelings for your mate and enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You need to be clear headed at this juncture and calculate precisely. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction by involving yourself on the social front. Religious activities may hold special interest for you. Slowing down the pace at work is indicated for some. Keeping tabs on expenditure will be in your interest. A fitness regimen may be taken up by some.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will be better placed today, as stars look favourable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Taking up meditation and yoga with health in mind cannot be ruled out for some. Your moodiness may keep others on their toes on the family front. Don’t take anyone’s money for safe keeping, if you can help it. Things not working out on the academic front will be set right through your efforts. Those looking for a suitable job may get a call they had been expecting. House hunters will find something that will suit their needs.

Love Focus: Lover’s nearness is likely to appear most reassuring for those in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Financially, you may get the opportunity to enhance your earnings. Women workers will be able to create a good working environment at workplace. Enjoying good health through regular workouts and diet control is certain for some. You will be able to create a relaxing environment on the home front to unwind. Delay is foreseen in reaching your destination. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a strong possibility as you get serious about someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will need to keep your distance from someone bent upon intruding your privacy. Some of you may heave a sigh of relief by paying the last instalment of a loan. Your contribution to profession is likely to fetch you much admiration and appreciation. Opportunity of participating in a social event is here, so do so wholeheartedly. Good company is likely to keep you entertained on a journey.

Love Focus: Setting out on a romantic journey is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may take delight in keeping someone guessing! Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. An interesting companion will help make a long journey entertaining. Success is foreseen for those looking for suitable accommodation that fits their pocket. A senior’s advice on the professional front may seem appealing, but may not be quite practical, so do things that you are at home with. Safe investment options may appeal to you more.

Love Focus: Chance of mutual attraction turning into full-fledged romance is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will need to drive a hard bargain, if you expect to take advantage of a situation. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. A treat or a party is in store for some. Don’t go overboard in a shopping spree. Rekindling of an old romance is possible. This is a good time to take up some physical activity, if you want to achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come into your life, bringing romance along!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those suffering from an ailment are likely to show improvement. Don’t be hasty in investing money, even though advised by someone close. You may feel reluctant to attend a social event in the absence of your favourite company. Today, hobby may take precedence over work, so enjoy the day! You will be meticulous on the academic front and win praise from those who matter.

Love Focus: Love life may soon begin sliding downhill, if you don’t do something about it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Expect good returns from previous investments and landed property. Chances of missing an important appointment or meeting cannot be ruled out. You will manage to bring an old recurring ailment under total control by self-discipline. Positive steps taken to improve the domestic environment are likely to be noticed by all. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Acquiring a new two or four wheeler cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Chances of missing an important appointment or meeting cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may accompany someone on a fun trip today. Something attempted by you on the professional front can lead to instant fame and recognition.

Additional money can pour in from unexpected quarters. Socially, you can become the talk of the town! Keep up with your exercise programme, if you want to retain your present level of fitness. An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends.

Love Focus: Someone you have been giving hints to will reciprocate, but not immediately, so keep the romantic front warm and cosy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Chance of earning big bucks is likely to materialise soon. You may be required to try your hand at something you are not familiar with on the professional front, but you are certain to excel. Some of you may resume your daily dose of exercises to become fit and energetic. Tensions on the domestic front are foreseen for some. You love to travel and will not waste this day sitting around! Persuading someone who is clued up on the academic front may prove difficult, but not impossible.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a romantic interlude in between your professional life and enjoy yourself to the hilt!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

