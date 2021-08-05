Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the professional front. A family outing will prove to be fun. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket. Slow and steady wins the race and you are on the winning path! Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Not investing when the time was right may make you regret your decision.

Love Focus: An excellent day is indicated on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A little smart activity will allow you handle a situation with competence on the professional front. There is a possibility of some differences cropping up with a family member. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. Someone’s positive vibes may have a favourable effect on you. You may try to achieve perfect fitness by joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen. Strong financial situation will enable you to purchase a desired item.

Love Focus: Chance of finding someone who shares your ideas and tastes is possible on the romantic front, so look forward to a blossoming romantic relationship!

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: s5,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Excellent opportunities may knock at your door. Although you may not show it, you will support someone’s efforts from your heart on the family front. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Praise for something you have achieved on the academic front is likely to come your way.

You may find yourself on the path to total fitness by simply maintaining your workout schedule. Chance of receiving an outstanding payment appears bright.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1,4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to get the opportunity to enhance your skills in your area of expertise. Those in joint family can face some challenges. A short break out of town will help you rejuvenate. You will need to spend quite a lot of time in catching up on the academic front. A home remedy will prove effective in curing a minor ailment. A payment expected may get delayed, but will be received in good time.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those seeking peace and quiet on the family front will get a chance to relax and rejuvenate. Too much travelling may get on your nerves. You will need to spend quite a lot of time in catching up on the academic front. Efforts on the health front will bear fruit. Something you have invested in is likely to give handsome returns. You will get the opportunity to exercise your initiative at work today, so don’t let go of the chance.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to become a reality, so be at your ‘observing’ best!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Professionally, you seem to be on a sound wicket. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. An out of town vacation is likely to uplift your mood and enthusiasm. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. Precautions promise to keep you fit and healthy. Money flows in, as a business venture succeeds.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Good health is yours for the asking as you maintain a regular routine. Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. Changes made by you at workplace may not be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Much enjoyment is foreseen on the romantic front for both lovers and married couples.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your immature words or actions can prove hurtful to spouse or a family member. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so get ready for a journey. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Your own generous nature may bring out the best in someone close. Quick recovery is foreseen for those not keeping well. Conserve money, as an urgent requirement may arise at a later date. Your innovative ideas are likely to be lauded at work.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind may not be enough in pleasing lover!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front, as you become more tolerant of things happening around you. Going someplace far will help you unwind. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. An approaching function will keep you in a buoyant mood. Junk food is best avoided, if you want to retain good health. Take advice from others, but use your judgment for investing money. Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness can spoil your evening out.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Motivation may totally be lacking in whatever you undertake on the professional front today, but you will manage to go through the motions! A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Those on a long journey will be able to make good time. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You will be able to maintain your fitness level. Money comes to you from unexpected sources and promises to buttress your bank account.

Love Focus: Winning the heart of someone you love is possible, so keep your efforts on!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Someone on the family front may need a lot of convincing. Expect an exciting time, if you are travelling for fun. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. A regular workout schedule is likely to keep you fit. Spending on something you badly need, can prove heavy on the pocket. This is not a good day to start important projects, as stars don’t appear favourable.

Love Focus: Spouse may need her space, respect that.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 5,12,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A meeting is likely to turn fruitful and translate into a lucrative deal on the professional front. You may feel that people are working against your interests in the family, but this is not the case, so cheer up! There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important. You may choose to keep a strict watch over your health to enjoy a trouble-free life. Buying something expensive may upset your budget as well as daunt your savings.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter