Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 7, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfilment. Don’t allow the flames of passion to die down, especially today! Despite your glaring shortcomings, the family remains nice to you. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard! Friends and relations will be thoroughly impressed by your eye for detail.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to spend the day together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Health may cause concern, but will be nothing serious. Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore on the financial front. There is no shame in taking someone’s advice for a personal matter. Moodiness of a family member will need to be tackled with tact. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Some of you can have second thoughts about a bad romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. You will be able to resolve a financial problem bugging you for long. Don’t allow the flames of passion to die down, especially today! Family will be a pillar of support for those facing an uncertain future. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Those in the property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: You may have to make efforts to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Negligence on the health front is to be avoided. You will be on a sound footing as far as finances are concerned. Boredom threatens to set in at work, so take steps to make your life exciting. Your sense of responsibility on the financial front can amaze family members. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Your focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may not give the pleasure it used to, so take steps to rekindle it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. You may be able to motivate someone to do what you have desired for a long. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old-time sake. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Working as a team on the academic front is important.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship will have to do their bit to keep the bonds strong.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. A loan required urgently will materialise soon. Hectic time is foreseen, as much is expected out of you. Social networking will make you rise in the family popularity chart. A trip to a vacation by road will prove the most exciting. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Some of you may make a serious attempt to look for love!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

You will manage to put a restless person at ease today. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. A workplace senior expects more from you, so deliver. Improvements on the home front are likely and keep you busy. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Expect to get surprised by your partner’s ideas on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Seasonal changes may lay you up in bed with illness. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. A good time is foreseen at work, as the workload seems to be minimal. Youngsters can organise a do-at-home and make the domestic front lively. Travelling towards the north-east will prove favourable. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may seriously consider taking the plunge.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. Conserving money can become your prime concern. You may be called upon to undertake something prestigious. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves.

Love Focus: You may not be lucky in love, but don’t lose hope!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

There is a possibility of starting something new to come back in shape. Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. You can go ahead with a venture which is likely to become profitable soon. Family tensions will soon be replaced by peace and tranquillity at home. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. Paperwork regarding the property is set to be completed soon. A satisfactory performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for some.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you will need to be somewhat more assertive to have your way.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. A pat on the back can be expected by some at work. Friends or cousins can come and make the home front lively. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: Lover may put an unrealistic demand on you; see what you can do best!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

The health of those ailing for long is set to improve. The financial front remains stable as you curb expenditure. Becoming the favourite of seniors is likely to give some a new high. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. A chance to study abroad may come to those who have been trying for it for a long.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with a lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach