All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 16, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. Planning something at home will become an instant hit with the family. Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. A family dispute over property may snowball into something serious if not taken care of timely.

Love Focus: Those in love will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on. A change of job may not work out well for you, so reconsider it. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable. You may get invited to a celebrity do.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. Day seems monetarily favorable, so expect substantial profits. Your popularity is set to rise on the professional front. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Dark Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. You may smell a rat in a get-rich-quick scheme and not fall for it. You will find things moving favourably on the professional front. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings can dominate your mind.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement. Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. An expected raise or bonus is likely to be received. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your attempts at wooing lover will not go in vain.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports. Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. A healthy bank balance will help fuel your dream projects. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you a free rein. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. A property deal may prove most profitable.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new exercise regime will prove most uninspiring. Monetary situation is likely to deteriorate, due to some hasty investments. Professionals will manage to rope in more clients and expand their business. Some of you may have to plan things as per spouse’s schedule. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. Some of you are likely to be honored in a function or invited for guest lecture.

Love Focus: Widening of rift between young couples cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you are likely to turn into fitness freaks to achieve total fitness. Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. You will get the support you need to complete an important project. You can be put on the mat over a domestic issue. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Exercises will help to get you back into shape. Your judgement in enhancing finances will be flawless, so expect a windfall! Networking will help you build bridges, where none existed. Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self-esteem. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognized soon.

Love Focus: Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self esteem.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. You stand to gain a lot of money in your business pursuits. Good advice will work wonders for a family member. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour.

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. A new car or a major item may be purchased. Success at work is assured, but you will need to build on it. You are likely to be a pillar of strength for the family. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Good day for disposing of property. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. Some of you may go in for some lucrative financial schemes with returns in mind. Your knack for marketing yourself successfully is likely to take you places! Family will be extremely supportive and help you out in a crisis. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! A gift or surprise from someone close is likely to lift your spirits.

Love Focus: An opportunity to be with lover is likely to be availed by some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Golden