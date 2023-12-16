close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 16, 2023 predicts promising results soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 16, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Dec 16, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity is there in life today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make smart decisions today

The accurate daily horoscope suggests fixing problems in the love life. Avoid conflicts and focus on work at the office. Prosperity is there in life today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 16, 2023: The professional performance will be good today.
Resolve love-related issues with a mature attitude. The professional performance will be good today. You are also fortunate in terms of both health and wealth.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while discussing the past as your lover may misunderstand things. Always handle issues diplomatically and do not get into arguments today. You will get the support of your parents in a love affair and a romantic dinner is a good way to discuss the future and make the right call. Some females may get conceived and unmarried Pisces natives need to be careful while spending time with their lover.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at your job and this will invite the attention of seniors. Those who have recently joined an office need to diligently work and should also show the willingness to accept new responsibilities. Some tasks may demand you to stay over time. Do not get into arguments with the seniors. Some professionals will also switch the job today for good reasons. Businessmen will be happy to sign new business deals today. You can also consider expanding to new territories.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are prosperous today. And this will ensure you make smart investment decisions. Consider gold and property as smart investment options. Some Pisces natives will be more keen to try the fortune in the stock market. You may also try the online lottery today. All pending dues will be cleared and you can also repay a loan without much difficulty. Businessmen will find additional funds without much difficulty and those handling leather, garments, pharmaceuticals, and food will see good returns in the second part of the day.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Though you are healthy, do not hesitate to visit a doctor when you feel uneasiness. Protect your eyes while traveling as dust can cause infection. Avoid outside food as this may upset the stomach. Those who are diabetic must be extremely careful about their diet. It is also good to skip both alcohol and tobacco today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

