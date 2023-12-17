All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 17, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises. Financial front appears most encouraging. Those planning to shift to a new city will start exploring the options. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Good day for disposing of property. Success is foretold for those appearing in interviews.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Love Focus: You will win over lover by your gift of the gab.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews. A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. You will be able to multiply your earnings by taking up all kinds of jobs. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

Love Focus: Those in love may consider an out-of-town trip.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is your lucky day, when whatever you do turns out well. Those freelancing are likely to hear of new opportunities. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. Those doing their bit to shed weight may find encouraging signs. You are likely to put your ideas into action on the social front. Partner may focus on keeping you in a happy mood today. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness.

Love Focus: Love life will turn immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is the time when you are likely to earn fame on the social front. Your ability to act as a business negotiator will place you in the indispensable category of your organization! Strong performance on the academic front is indicated. You derive much pleasure from meeting and interacting with people today. Strict self-discipline, where spending is concerned, will keep your bank balance brimming. Balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are your keys to good health.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may grope in the dark for some more time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There is nothing that is difficult for you, but time may remain at a premium. Acquiring a built-up property is possible for some. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front. Something tasked to you at work will be completed most satisfactorily. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed.

Love Focus: A promise not kept can get you into trouble with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will need to give preference to someone you know over others, just to show you care. Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. A hefty commission awaits those finalizing a deal. Your own efforts on the health front will enable you to take the road to total fitness. Keeping things under your control on the academic front is most important.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may need to keep a step ahead of your competitors. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly. Making superior’s priority your own will do you a whale of a good on the career front. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. You may not get the best price for a house or property.

Love Focus: You may not get the best price for a house or property.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may need to get a second opinion on an investment to remain on a safe wicket. Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. Workplace competition and rivalry may take its toll, so take things easy for a change! You will get the chance to wrap up some pending issues at work, without interruptions. You may have to rope in some people to organise a function on the social front.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good time to plan for your financial future. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front. Praise is in store for some for something you have achieved on the professional front. Invitation to a party or a wedding is in the pipeline and will enable you to widen your social network. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: You may not get the response you desire from someone you like.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You just need to play along and not commit yourself to the task at hand. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. A home loan desired by some is likely to get sanctioned. You may have to abide by your commitment on the social front. Don’t leave anything to chance on the academic front. Self-discipline and a strict dietary control will help some get rid of extra flab.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to keep the tab on progress being made in a current task. Retaining everything that you have studied may seem challenging on the academic front. A personal job of a senior can be entrusted to you, so do it even if it entails wasting your personal time. You will need to remain on the saving mode. This is a good day to buy property. Your social image is likely to get a boost.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. Your financial condition is set to improve dramatically, as money comes to you from many sources. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon. A job that you had been eyeing for long may finally be yours. Your presence in a social function will be highly appreciated. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Grey