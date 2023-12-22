All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 22, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Profitable avenues open up only if you dare to think out of the box. Emulating someone’s personal example on the academic front may make a difference, so go for it. A new and exciting experience is in store for you today and you are certain to enjoy your heart out! It is important to attend to things that you had previously swept under the carpet.

Love Focus: Romance will keep you in an excited state today.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Following the advice of someone clued up financially is likely to benefit you. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. Regular workouts will help you inch back into shape.

Work-related problems may besiege you today. Keep a good grip on progress on the academic front, if you want to improve your showing. Those with additional skills can hope to get a good break.

Love Focus: Your efforts to rev up your love life will meet with success.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You remain irrepressible on the academic front, as you continue to take long strides towards success. Financial condition down in the dumps, improves substantially. Take one thing at a time at work, if you don't want to get overburdened. Remaining level-headed will give you a better insight in sorting out a matter. Those experiencing the blues can say goodbye to sad thoughts as positivity enters their life.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for those romantically involved with someone.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Someone who cares for you and makes you happy may pay you a visit and make your day. Your efforts on the academic front will bear fruit. Health remains excellent through healthy lifestyle. Preparing for an event may keep you totally engrossed today. Chances of getting selected for something prestigious on the professional front look bright. Excellent earning is on the cards for business persons.

Love Focus: You may find things developing positively with the one you secretly admire on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (July 23-August 23)

On the academic front, not tying up loose ends may jeopardise your chances, so be thorough in your preparations. Monetary help needed by you may materialise soon, but it will not be charity. Be more tolerant in life to get along with others, as your present mindset tends to lead you on a collision course. Your efforts to win favours from someone are set to succeed.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may think of tying the knot.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Good performance on the academic front is likely to give a boost to your confidence. The day is favourable to embark on a new venture. Your professional achievements will be shot up and surprise everyone. You will do well to remain totally focussed on the fitness front to achieve your goal. Facing the wrath of dissatisfied people is possible today, especially if you are in hospitality sector.

Love Focus: Falling in love is preordained, so get ready for a roller-coaster ride on the romantic front!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Remaining steadfast on the academic front is likely to make a difference in the outcome. Your keenness to prove yourself at work will get noticed in the right quarters. Some of you may feel a bit frustrated with things not moving smoothly at home. Someone has great expectations from you. It may become difficult to prove something that you claim, so be sure before doing so.

Love Focus: Something may begin to brew between you and someone you secretly desire.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Delegating the authority at work will ease the burden off your shoulders. A piece of good news awaits you on the social front. If you have lost something, you stand to recover it. It may not be easy to take up a challenge without adequate preparations, so don't rush into it. Someone’s guidance is likely to keep you on the right path on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will remain alive and kicking, as you go out of the way to seek romance!

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to find a good source of earning that promises to enhance your financial security. Business persons may find the day profitable.

There will be happiness, love, and joy in your interactions with those you care about. If you are looking for a missed opportunity on the academic front, you may be in for a long wait. An educational tour to an ancient place will be quite beneficial.

Love Focus: You may go out of your way to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Intense competition on the academic front may seem unnerving, but you will manage to hold your own. Your budget can go haywire, if you don't check impulse buying. You will feel supported and valued by your family, and they will be there for you when you need them. There is much at stake in starting a new venture, so take your call. It is best to take up something you are confident of doing on your own.

Love Focus: Spouse may have romantic ideas today, so play along!

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Those feeling overworked on the academic front must take measures to refresh and rejuvenate themselves. You will make things exciting on the family front by taking everyone on a short journey. Starting an exercise routine proves immensely beneficial. Gaining from someone is foretold, but it will not be a one-way traffic. Learn to trust others, if you want to move ahead in life and career.

Love Focus: Meeting a childhood friend may revive a long-lost romance.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Someone may try to short-change you with smooth talk, so be careful. Attracting public attention will boost your self-confidence. Family functions can be quite fun and exciting. Ambitious goals are likely to be achieved very soon. Your disinterested approach at work may result in mistakes, so bring your focus back. Religious pilgrimages might provide you with inner peace.

Love Focus: Your present romantic scenario, if any, seems most promising and fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue