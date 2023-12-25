All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 25, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Hasty investments may make you miss some great opportunities on the financial front. A health initiative will prove beneficial. New opportunities are likely to make you smile. Spending time with family in an outing will prove most enjoyable. Life may become a bit hectic due to frequent travel. Do not get involved in any property deal today. Your considerate approach will help you in judging a tricky situation and take the right decisions.

Love Focus: A deeper understanding with the one you love can be expected and help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will find the circumstances favourable. An exciting drive out of town is on the cards for some. Good opportunities can be expected for those who have cleared a tough competition or exam. Your persistence in gaining advantage in a situation is likely to get crowned with success. Taking time out for a social cause will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: You are likely to swoon, as someone from the opposite camp exercises a strong pull on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You will manage to steer yourself to a position of advantage today. Your creative side will be much in evidence today. Work towards peace and tranquillity and enjoy the company of family members. A happening evening may bring you in contact with old friends and relatives. You must not lose sight of our objective on the academic front. Those in business are likely to achieve much today.

Love Focus: Those of marriageable age may start looking around for a perfect soul mate.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

A long journey undertaken by you will be accomplished without delays. Avoid junk food. Someone living away from family may pay a visit. Luck shines on you on the financial front, so expect your monetary condition to improve. You will be at your peak performance at work assigned to you. Your generous nature will be much admired and make you feel good from inside.

Love Focus: You may crave nearness to the one you have a soft corner for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Those looking for a suitable job are likely to apply for multiple opportunities. The day shines for those preparing for competitive exams. Winning a deal through excellent negotiation skills will add a feather to your cap. You manage to keep expenses within limit in running the household. Extra responsibilities or revision in agreements is in store for those working in freelancing. Today, expect someone close to come and stay with you.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over the one you secretly love is likely to succeed.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Take steps to enhance your marketability, if you want to land a well-paying job. Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon. If you cross all the hurdles on the academic front, then sky is the limit for you. Your desire for a vacation is likely to be fulfilled soon. Sending the right signals to someone influential may give a fillip to your aspirations. Good news on the domestic front will help you remain in buoyant mood.

Love Focus: Those eligible may find their soul mate.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Waiting endlessly for things to happen is pointless; it is time you actively participated to make things happen. Your efforts on the business front will help bag a lucrative deal. Maintain your efforts on the academic front to improve your grades. Good planning and foresight will make a domestic event go smoothly. An out-of-town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. You will achieve focus in whatever you are aiming at.

Love Focus: Nurturing relationships with those who matter is likely to prove most favourable in the long run.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Helping someone financially may become inescapable, so do so with an open heart. You may be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. A distant relative may delight you by paying a surprise visit today. Needless risks on the road are best avoided. Give professional advice to someone, only if you are sure of things yourself.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice as love comes knocking at their door!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Taking up a new course of study is indicated for some on the academic front. Those embroiled in a legal battle may have to wait for some more time before things start settling. A chance to showcase your talents is likely to materialise soon. You may not be in a position to dictate things for now, so follow others sincerely. People you have not met in years may come a calling and brighten your day today.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved is on the cards, so think up something exciting.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Good planning will see you going great guns on the academic front in record time. A surprise gift from someone close is likely to warm your heart. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. Keep things in order, if you don't want to get ticked off. Time is not ripe to project any personal request to higher ups today. Clubbing leisure with business is best avoided, as it may affect work.

Love Focus: You will be able to strike a good understanding with someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Your affluence is likely to spread and bring success in its wake. You will be able to make perfect moves to move up the career ladder. Seek clarifications whenever required, so as not to falter on the academic front. Something new may be acquired for the home by homemakers. Financially, you remain comfortable. Travel is on the cards and can be for business or leisure.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, so take spouse or lover for an evening out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

A matter that is weighing heavy on your mind is likely to be put to rest soon. Something you have evolved on your own at work will prove favourable for your career prospects. You will need to beat your colleagues to make your mark on the academic front. You may have to be at your persuasive best to get your way on the family front. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some.

Love Focus: Things look bright for some on the romantic front, as cupid's arrow finds its mark!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red