SC directs Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹2 crores in cheque bounce case by October 13: ‘Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata’

During the hearing, Yadav’s counsel told the court that the actor had approached the Registry to make the payment, but RTGS was not permissible. Yadav had therefore brought a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore.

The bench, however, criticised Yadav’s conduct and warned that his sentence could be enhanced.t.

According to ANI, Rajpal was present in court, and had brought a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore. The remaining ₹85 lakh is to be paid by October 13 through a buyer of his property, who was also present in court along with the actor.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant in a cheque-bounce case by October 13. The court said it would consider Yadav’s plea challenging the High Court order only after the payment is made.

On the remaining ₹85 lakh, his counsel said a buyer of Yadav’s property was present in court and the amount would be paid once the transaction was completed.

After passing the order, the bench had an informal exchange with Yadav, who spoke about the financial difficulties caused by his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. The actor claimed the film had resulted in losses of around ₹200-250 crore and that the producers had also suffered.

During the exchange, the Chief Justice of India remarked in jest that the title of the film was synonymous with Yadav’s conduct, “Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab."

Yadav then greeted the bench, saying, “Pranam karta hoon,” and spoke about how he had endured losses of ₹200-250 crore over the film.

The CJI advised him to make a good film and entertain people, adding in jest that advocates appearing before the Supreme Court were also good actors and could be cast in his films.

After the hearing, speaking to the media in Delhi, Rajpal said, “Loans aren't taken out for films. You take a loan to build a house or buy land, not to make movies. It’s either a package deal or an investment. Rajpal Yadav is already working on a hundred films himself, so why would he need a loan to make one?”

He added, “I have the utmost respect for my country, the Supreme Court, and the judiciary. Whatever decision is reached, wherever it comes from, it will be accepted by all.”

Background of the case The case arises from an alleged loan extended to Yadav by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of ₹1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonored.

Yadav himself submitted that the dispute arose from a ₹5 crore liability connected with the film, while the film had caused much larger losses.