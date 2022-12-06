Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It seems to be a profitable day in terms of investments, especially real estate. A family get-together is on the cards today. However, there are chances that your patience and stability might be tested today at your workplace. You are advised to start doing yoga and change your daily routine. This will help you to relieve stress and anxiety. On a positive note, you will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel.

Love Focus: Surprise your partner with a romantic movie date!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Investments will be fruitful for you at this time as the stars are in your favor. Jobseekers are likely to achieve average results in their interviews today. Some opportunities may knock at your door. It is advised to remain watchful so that you do not let go off these bright career growth chances. The surprise visit of your siblings will uplift your mood. A nutritious diet is recommended to keep yourself away from health issues. Students aspiring to study abroad may have to wait for some more time. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort.

Love Focus: Dinner date tonight with your partner is a great idea!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your physical strength is most likely going to make you the center of attention today. Joining a gym is the most viable idea for those who have planning to start working out. A surprise visit from a family member will brighten up your day. You may earn unexpected profits in your business today. Your co-worker will help you in resolving a workplace issue. It seems to be a good day to map out your future plans. Too much travelling may put you in a stressful situation.

Love Focus: You will be able to rekindle the romantic bond with your partner by spending pleasant time together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The stars are indicating some work place challenges today; however, you will be able to easily overcome these. You are unlikely to face any major health issues today. Moreover, you will be in a good state of mind too. Some of you may consider travelling to a nearby place in the second half of the day. There are high chances of celebration at home today. Students will get the fruits of their hard work in the form of good results. Make sure that you leave for important client meetings before time.

Love Focus: Romantic plans should be postponed to next week as stars do not seem to be in favor of your love life today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It seems to be an uplifting day for you on the professional front. You are most likely going to gain recognition at your work place today. You may also receive surprisingly good results from your children's test performance today. Moreover, you will have your family’s back in all the good and bad times. It is not advisable to make risky financial moves today. A past health issue may crop up, so be extra watchful with regards to that.

Love Focus: Your partner could be in a confused state of mind today, and may require your support.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your stars are indicating a positive outcome of your hard work today. Utilize this day to research about your future aspirations. Try to keep a hold on your tongue, and treat everyone with respect, especially your siblings. Jobseekers are most likely going to get positive results in their interviews. Make sure to follow your regular workout regime. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front today.

Love Focus: It is indeed an appropriate day to express your love and affection to your partner or crush!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A long-awaited official work proposal will be settled today. Your finances may go haywire if not careful. You are advised to save for the rainy days. Consider taking your family out on a dinner tonight to spend quality time with them. Some changes can be expected on the academic front. Medical and technical aspirants will achieve high success in their research works. Make sure to incorporate workout in your morning routine. A fun trip with friends is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You may face some miscommunication issues in your long-distance relationship today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

The day seems to be just perfect for the Scorpio students. You are likely to achieve positive results in your exams today. It is a good day to travel outside your city. There is a strong possibility of you meeting an old friend today. Working professionals may have a hard time dealing with one of your coworkers today. Investing in real estate will yield favorable results today. You may feel a little nauseated in the morning.

Love Focus: Make sure to give your partner the love, care and attention they deserve if you wish you maintain a strong bond with them.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your long-term travel goals are most likely going to be fulfilled today. Investing in stock market today seems to be a wise decision as the stars are in your favor. A family member may require your support today. Make sure that you are available to help them out. Students will get positive results in their entrance exams today. You will find things moving favorably on the professional front.

Love Focus: Try to remove the communication gap between you and your partner by practicing open communication.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems to be the perfect day for research analysts. Your research will go in the right direction and help you gain recognition at your workplace. You should consider engaging in some kind of sport today, as your stamina will be quite high. Be extra watchful while lending money to people. Family outing is on the cards today. A business- or work-related travel would bring luck in your life. There are strong chances that a stranger may extend a helping hand towards you.

Love Focus: You may feel ignored by your partner today, which could lead to certain relationship issues.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Pack your bags and be ready for the long-awaited holidays! Today, there is a high chance that your boss will approve your annual leaves. This is going to uplift your mood to a great extent. It’s going to positively impact your family relations as well. Students may be required to double their efforts to keep pace with others. Investment decisions should be kept on hold for a while. Try to follow a nutritious diet and get in shape for your upcoming vacations.

Love Focus: Singles may get attracted to someone today! This could be a start of a perfect relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your positive state of mind will help you excel in your professional life today. There is a high chance of you finally purchasing your dream vehicle today. Be watchful regarding of your tone, especially while dealing with your family members else things may backfire for no significant reason. Those going on a trip should prepare their itinerary beforehand to avoid any issues later on. This is the time of spiritual awakening for the religious minded Pisces natives.

Love Focus: Your bond will grow stronger as you will be able to sort things out with your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Green

