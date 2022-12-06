Leo Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: A high of promotion!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is the day of appreciation and rewards at work. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there is a high chance of promotion at your job and you are the office king today. Your health might be compromised if you fail to be careful about what you eat today. A past health condition may show up today, so it is very significant to eat and drink healthy. Your family will be very supportive of you and your health will be well taken care of. You will receive surprise results from your children's test performance today and that will brighten your day. Your partner might show unexpected behavior towards you and it is advisable to give the situation some time to cool down. Prefer engaging in a humorous conversation with your crush.

Leo Finance Today

It is advisable not to risk yourself financially today. You will do moderate business. If you are willing to invest in stocks or real estate, it is advisable to seek suggestions from your family members.

Leo Family Today

You are a dedicated family person and the whole world sees you that way. You will receive all the support that you deserve from your family, especially from your children. You should consider giving your parents a surprise dinner today because they have sacrificed so much for your happiness.

Leo Career Today

After years of waiting, your dream of working in your dream destination will finally come true today. There is a high chance of receiving the job offer you have been waiting for. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur, then the travel market is your thing.

Leo Health Today

There is a chance of minor fatigue and digestive discomfort. It is advisable to keep a watch on what you eat and drink today. Make sure you drink enough fluids today so you will feel better until the evening. Make sure not to miss your gym sessions.

Leo Love Life Today

Your partner is in a confused state of mind today and needs your attention. It is a smart idea to consider buying a lovable pet. It is always wise to remember that everything heals with time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

