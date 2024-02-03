All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 03, 2024 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A job well done can take you places on the career front. Fortune smiles on you on the financial front and add to your wealth. Those feeling under the weather may take some time to recover. Your ideas on the home front may not appeal to spouse and create unnecessary tension. An exciting outing with friends may not turn out to be so. A property division will be to everyone's satisfaction. Keeping cordial relations with all will help you in making your place on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat today, due to some pressing commitments.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Earning good money is foretold in a venture that you are starting. A change in diet will help get trimmer. A misunderstanding can cause embarrassment at work. Someone's attitude on the home front may get you all upset. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name. Your standing on the social front may get the boost it deserves!

Love Focus: Despite best efforts, you will not be able to find much time to spend with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Previous investments may start giving handsome returns. You will need to guard against neglecting health by indulging in excesses. Business persons can find the day profitable. Personally, you will find the family front most peaceful, allowing you to do your own thing. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Acquiring property by way of inheritance is possible for some. Social life promises much excitement, as you get to spend time with people of your generation.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will prove fruitful and get you close to the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Extra expenditure will be countered by increased earning. Your active lifestyle will ensure that you remain physically fit. This seems to be the best time for investing in your pet project. A college trip can materialise for some students and prove most entertaining. A property may come into your possession. You are likely to be in a state of bliss with everything going perfectly on all fronts. Misunderstanding with spouse or elder needs to be sorted out before it flares up.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may occupy your mind today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A friend may suggest a good money-making scheme that can bring in good profits. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit and energetic. Good growth prospects are foreseen for those newly employed. Expect a helping hand from someone on the family front in organising a function or party. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Those in search for suitable accommodation will be able to find one that meets their requirement.

Love Focus: Your persuasiveness is likely to win the day for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Those waiting for an increment or bonus can be in for a disappointment. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and benefit. Your present job may not appear to be the best option to you. Much time and energy may get wasted in carrying out changes on the home front. Those travelling abroad will need to be careful of their belongings. Luck favours those buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so make some time to be together with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will need to be judicious in your spending to balance the budget. You will manage to keep yourself in superb physical condition. You can be recommended for an honour or some kind of recognition at work. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. Don't be hasty in matters of property. An entertaining time with near and dear ones is foreseen.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire are most likely for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A good opportunity for making money is foreseen, but you will have to seize it. Your choice of eating right and remaining active promises to keep you fit and energetic. Your way with words and persuasive powers are likely to impress the higher ups. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. Acquiring new property is indicated for some. On the social front, you may be involved in something interesting today.

Love Focus: Your romantic life gets a boost with an exciting development.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some pending payments are likely to be received. Good routine will help you keep good health. A profitable venture is likely to bring good returns. Taking out time for family today will be much appreciated. Someone may motivate you to accompany him or her for a short journey to someplace interesting. Some of you may think of buying a new vehicle.

Love Focus: Those thinking of love marriage may need to tread carefully.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A new health product will help in getting back in shape. Good avenues open up to make you financially secure. A relaxing atmosphere prevails on the work front. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. A short vacation just to let your hair down cannot be ruled out. Someone may seek your guidance in a personal matter. Adopt a wait and watch policy regarding buying or selling of property.

Love Focus: You are able to provide emotional support and a sympathetic ear to spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Hard work will be required for earning good money. Those working out with the aim of building their body are likely to succeed. Hectic professional life is likely to keep you busy, but entertained. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. An outing gets postponed. Purchasing your dream house may still remain beyond your reach despite the downturn. You will manage to implement something you had been planning for long.

Love Focus: You are likely to receive a compliment from the one you secretly admire.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Not being sincere in your workouts threatens to keep you out of shape. Things at work run smoothly enabling you to clear a lot of pending work. Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. A leisure trip is possible today. Ancestral property may come into dispute.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream