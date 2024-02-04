All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 04, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will mange to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Your carelessness on the health front may make you catch a seasonal ailment. This seems to be an excellent day for those in the higher echelons. A family youngster is all set to make you proud. An out station trip proves immensely rejuvenating. Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Something may be disturbing your mind, but you will be able to tackle it well.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today may pose difficulties.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may get deeply involved in ways to increase earnings. You may start an exercise regimen to counter workplace stress. Writers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. It is best to keep a family elder in good humour. Take adequate breaks on a long journey. Take good care of your property as someone is out to dupe you. Blessings and good wishes of your well-wishers will find you fulfilling your fondest desires.

Love Focus: Right approach promises to bring you closer to the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that will lead you to financial security. Health remains excellent through your efforts. Those in business can expect financial gains. Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. An official trip will get a lot of work done, so volunteer for it. Property may come to you through inheritance. You may need to generate interest in a task that is proving monotonous.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your unique style will help you take positive strides towards your professional goals. Care will need to be exercised in a monetary transaction. Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather lately. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. An outing may not be as much fun as you had anticipated. You may not find the motivation to learn something new.

Love Focus: Problems threaten to crop up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Profitable deals will come your way and can get the cash register ringing Starting a new exercise regimen is indicated and promises to get you back into shape. Stars advise remaining on guard, as events on the professional front can turn unfavourable. A family youngster may become adamant to do things that are not to your liking, so handle the situation tactfully. You are likely to feel happier by helping out someone in distress.

Love Focus: Romance may rock today!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financial gains will take some more time to take shape. Regularity in daily workouts will prove a blessing on the health front. Things begin to turn favourable for businesspersons. An evening out with family will prove immensely enjoyable. Accompanying someone on a long journey is indicated and will be a lot of fun. This is a good day for buying property.

Love Focus: Expect much action on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Good financial returns from previous investments will keep you in an upbeat mood. Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. Peace prevails on the domestic front and will help you relax and enjoy the day. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Someone may invite you to a function or a party, so expect to enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: Your way with words will get you close to someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Maroon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The day seems profitable as you gain from a previous investment. Health may need care. Good professional prospects are indicated for some. The atmosphere at home will be most peaceful and tranquil today. Travelling with like-minded people will be fun. Selling or buying property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Bringing some excitement in love life will keep you contented and fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Financial betterment is just around the corner for some. Lovers of good food need to exercise control. Some kind of compensation can be expected on the business front. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. Overseas journeys may materialise for some and will be lots of fun. Someone may be eager to meet you today, so don't deny them the chance.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot may set out in search of their ideal mate.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. A changed diet plan suits you well and will keep you in the best of health and spirits. Freelancers are likely to give an excellent account of their on the professional front. A sibling or child may need your support and guidance. Vacation time is here and you will not waste much time in bringing your travel plans into action! Some publicity is likely to come your way and help build your image.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to be realised soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Monetary gains from a transaction cannot be ruled out for some. An alternative to your staple diet will prove immensely beneficial to some. Stars appear bright and will help realise your dreams. A family member may become adamant over an issue and require tactful handling. Fun times are foreseen on a vacation and travelling will be half the fun. Securing a loan will help you in realising the dream of owning a property.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You manage to ward off a financial crunch by thinking ahead. Those working hard to get back in shape are likely to succeed. Don't leave anything pending related to your work. Family will help in putting you in a positive frame of mind. Visiting interesting places is on the cards for some. Those searching for suitable accommodation will get lucky. An invitation to a marriage or party is in the pipeline, so get set for some exciting time.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream