Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 09, 2022.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Enjoy it and take cautious steps towards bettering your financial status. You can even consider buying a property-big or small. You’ve realised that your family has been there for you in times of need. Try to find out what it is that’s truly bothering you. Don’t get too worried about seasonal illnesses. Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front. An ancestral property may come in your name.

Love Focus: For singles, you can definitely expect romance and good news.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You can see lots of outflows without as much inflow. You need to pay attention to others' problems; you need to respect their feelings. Those facing interviews will find the day favourable. Keep security in mind while undertaking a long journey. Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles. You may have to remain firm to maintain calm and peace at home. Sometimes pampering yourself is all that you need to feel refreshed and energised.

Love Focus: Make the most of this time and bask in warmth and attention.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Dietary control will become a key to your good health. This is the time when wealth comes to you from several sources. Steady progress is foreseen on the professional front. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace and quiet rather too boring! You may be expected to accompany someone in an out of town journey. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to succeed and get you what you want. If you are not in the mood to attend a social function, take a decision now and inform.

Love Focus: Spend time sorting things out and you’ll see how great it feels to have a strong bond, again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. Things are likely to become favourable on the professional front. You may have to instill confidence in a family youngster for taking up something challenging. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.

Love Focus: Nearness to colleague can turn into a budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (July 23-August 23)

For those feeling the pinch, financial situation is set to improve. You may be in the mood to start something new at work. Street food is tempting, but is certain to get you off road. Someone in the family is likely to do you proud. Don’t take the wheel, if don’t feel like driving today. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably. Helping out someone on the academic front is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Good investment opportunities are likely to materialise. Keep yourself safe on the health front by not indulging in excesses. Your instructions are likely to be followed in letter and spirit in completing a complex job. Family life promises to cruise along smoothly. A fun trip may fall well below expectations, but will still be fun. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition.

Love Focus: You will succeed in improving the ugly mood of spouse.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

An excellent day is foreseen for those out to make some money. Implementing something innovative at work is possible for some. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. You may be expected to accompany someone in an out of town journey. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own. You will be able to tackle an exam or a competition well.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Try and look for additional sources of income if this isn’t sufficed. Plan fun activities and trips if need be. People are eyeing your hard work and ability to deal with all challenges patiently. You now know the value of good health and aren’t doing anything to tarnish it. You have nothing to worry about on the professional or academic front, as you take the bull by the horns. The way things turn out today may have a bearing on your future.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can culminate in wedding for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Moneywise, you will save through some good bargains. Situation on the health front is set to improve for those nursing an ailment. An excellent day is foreseen for people involved in any kind of trade. You can figure as a beneficiary in a family will. Today, you will need to set out early to reach your destination in time. Desire to do well in academics may become all consuming.

Love Focus: Partner will be his or her own loving self as problems disappear.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Previous investments are likely to give good returns. You will manage to establish yourself firmly at work by keeping those who matter on your right side. Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape. Family life remains satisfactory, as spouse and family members are supportive. You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on. A fantastic break is likely to come your way as regards real estate.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. Networking is your answer to seeking better professional opportunities. Those ailing are likely to recover and enjoy good health soon. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably and a solution arrived at. A property is likely to come into your name soon. Heartening news on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: You will find yourself much happier in a present relationship, than you were when single.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Repayment of a loan is not likely to pose problems, as you have the money. Health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. Good planning will make the task easy on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy to your heart’s content a party or a family gathering. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in. Someone may try to burden you with a task that he or she is responsible for, so tackle the matter tactfully.

Love Focus: Your charm and way with words is likely to make some fall for you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com