Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 9: Love is in the air

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)



You work hard and push yourself out of your comfort zone every time the need arises, be it by traveling, hands-on experience, or setting bold goals that you always cross. The only thing you need to work on is your “know-it-all” nature. Don’t rub it in people’s faces so much so that they stop respecting you. Yes, you’ve worked hard and learnt a lot but that doesn’t mean others haven’t.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you may have to pay attention to the changing market trends in order to earn profits from the business. Any dubious dealings must be cautiously addressed and discussed with experts before making a financial commitment. A little cautiousness might be good in the long run.

Sagittarius Family Today



Give them space and respect. They want to be treated the way you expect them to treat you. They might be going through something of their own. Try to look deeper and find out what’s making them act like how they are.

Sagittarius Career Today



Your professional life is likely to soar higher than you could ever imagine. You are likely to emerge a winner on your work front. Your commitment and dedication to your work may impress your bosses, who are likely to give you a commanding position soon. Wait for it patiently as this is the result of your patience and hard work. It’ll all bear fruit in the days ahead.

Sagittarius Health Today



Bringing a few changes in your diet plans is certainly going to show its positive effects on your overall wellbeing. A healthier meal plan and exercise, which include cycling and working out, will help you in getting back in shape. This isn’t just about your physical health. A healthy body also makes the mind feel energised and refreshed and you know you need that mental refreshment too.

Sagittarius Love Life Today



Romance looks good. It’ll lift your spirits and cheer you up when you’re feeling low. Your partner wants to be there for you and will try everything in their power to make you feel cared for and important. You’ve built this bond, together. You’ve also had to go through a lot to be here. Don’t let the effort go in vain. Cherish what you have and you’ll not regret it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

