Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 11

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Day looks favourable for those pushing for a property deal. You are likely to accomplish something that had been posing a challenge to you for long on the academic front. Wise investments will see your wealth grow. Not eating right may lead to health problems. You are likely to become an asset for the organisation you work for through sheer competence. Family ties are likely to get strengthened as your spare time for your near and dear ones today. Travelling to a distant location will be fun, especially if it is with lover!

Love Focus: Differences with lover cannot be ruled out on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Sheer thrill of new sensations can extend your vacation. A property deal shows all signs of going wrong today. Support on the academic front will be most welcome. Participating in a social event is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Something you have invested in is likely to give good returns. Acquiring extra qualifications for getting a good break in the job market is possible. Someone can motivate you to take up an exercise regimen. Not spending enough time with family may upset spouse and other family members.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you may make special efforts to make the evening romantic!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. You may come a step closer to realising your dream of owning a piece of property. Job prospects for college freshers look dim at present, but the situation is likely to improve. Some of you can go ahead with renovation work of your house. Success will not be far off for those focussing on earning money. Your initiative on the professional front is likely to prove profitable. You will be able to keep a lifestyle disease under check. Family front will be abuzz with activities and prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: Your love life is certain to look up, as you begin to feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,11,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. Your performance on the academic front is likely to be praised. You will manage to free yourself from pettiness and narrow-mindedness, and look at the broader picture. Financial security is assured. Freshers are likely to hear of a job opportunity. Not being regular in your exercise routine is likely to affect health. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand in doing things their way on the home front.

Love Focus: There is no point in just going through the motions in a dead relationship, so be realistic enough to call a spade a spade.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with friends. Putting money in property at this juncture will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to overtake others by burning the midnight oil on the academic front. Opportunities you are awaiting may not arrive soon, but keep at it. Financially, you are likely to enjoy a comfortable period. Office routine is likely to prove frustrating for some. Health is likely to improve through your initiative. You are likely to achieve something big on the social front through family support.

Love Focus: You will be better off respecting lover’s decision in a personal matter.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6. 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is an excellent day for undertaking a long journey. You may wallow in false pride over a piece of property. You will need to retain your focus, if you want to amount to something in your career. Gains in the real estate market may become a reality soon. Preempting problems by applying yourself intelligently on the professional front will keep you on a safe wicket. Those suffering from aches and pains will find distinct improvement in their condition. Comforting news about a family youngster or sibling is likely to provide immense relief.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone who adores you is possible, so get ready to lap up a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will enjoy excellent health, despite excesses. Those on an outing are in for a thrilling time! There is a good chance of firming a property deal that you had been after. You will manage to maintain your tempo on the academic front. Some of you are likely to strike a good deal on the property front. It is not the best time for you to plan on a job switch, so give it some more time. Organising a party or a function at home will make it possible to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There is a good scope of acquiring something on the property front. Career planning may take priority over other things for the career-conscious. Channelizing your energy in something you want to accomplish appears possible. Money flows in smoothly and will not be a cause for worry. Things turn favourable as you go all out on the professional front. You will find yourself in the best of health. Something done together as a family will be most enjoyable. Problems during travel are foreseen.

Love Focus: Becoming a willing partner will help make the romantic front more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Converting an ancestral property into builder floors is possible. A make or break situation may arise on the academic front, but you will be able to tackle it well. Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Joining forces with someone on the business front will be beneficial, so think about it. Excellent health is yours for the asking. You can get harassed driving in a new place due to incorrect directions. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love!

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists, so plan something exotic with lover today!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Bargain pricing may tempt some to sign the dotted line on the property front. On the academic front, those pursuing studies may have to start burning the midnight oil. Some of you can make a plan with your near and dear ones to visit someone close. Financial situation is set to get better, as prospects for increased earnings brighten. Don’t get caught on the wrong foot at work, as it may spoil your image. You enjoy good health by remaining regular in your exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature and way with words is likely to make someone fall head over heels for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A package tour to an exotic destination can be lapped up by some. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed and get you the ownership. You may need extra time to complete an important project or assignment on the academic front. This seems to be a favourable day which allows you to accomplish much. Money spent for a good cause will give excellent returns in kind. You may receive appreciation for a job well done on the professional front. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious. You are likely to enjoy total family time today.

Love Focus: Coordinating meeting with lover today seems difficult.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good time to share the joys that family has to offer by going out together. This is a good day to organise a trip with family. Your disinterest will be apparent on the academic or professional front, so it is time to tighten your belt. An important project will be seen to completion through your untiring efforts on the professional front. You will maintain good mental health as you make conscious efforts to drive out the negativity within. Monetary worries may trouble you, despite the situation remaining satisfactory on the financial front.

Love Focus: A refreshing change is needed in a romantic relationship to bring the excitement back.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini





