Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will manage to stick to a healthy diet and remain fit. An exciting drive out of town is on the cards for some. A property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably. Something you have achieved on the academic front may make you feel mighty pleased with yourself. You are likely to be much sought after on the social front. A previous investment is likely to mature and bring you into big money. Good ideas and a go-getting spirit are likely to help you remain in contention on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to find an ideal match.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An outdoor activity will help achieve top physical fitness. Some of you may plan to shift residence by acquiring additional property. Academic excellence is likely to open many doors for you. Your concern for others is likely to boost your image on the social front. Improving financial prospects will encourage you to think big. At work, you are likely to make good progress in whatever has been tasked to you. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health.

Love Focus: Love life may suffer due to professional commitments, but you will manage to strike a balance.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A great family time is in store for some today. Keeping a professional attitude even in personal matters is in your nature, but you need to tone it down a bit. A good price is likely to be earned for a piece of property. Don’t go beyond the essential on the academic front, as you may end up wasting your efforts. This is a wonderful day, when you can count on somebody to do your bidding. Someone may go back on his word in a commitment given to you on the professional front. Don’t be too harsh on yourself on the physical front as it can become counterproductive.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time with lover is foreseen, so get set for an immensely fulfilling romantic evening!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. You will be able to complete all your assignments on the academic front in an exemplary manner. On the social front, you can expect the support of your admirers and well wishers. Health remains excellent as you get body conscious. On the professional front, you can be made responsible for a prestigious assignment. Health remains excellent as you get body conscious. Some turbulence on the family front is foreseen, but staying cool will help overcome it.

Love Focus: A promising day is foreseen for those seeking romance, so get set for some excitement!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Homemakers will have the resources to make the desired changes. Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. Solid returns from property will strengthen you financially. Success is foretold in your academic pursuits. Say goodbye to depressing thoughts as positivity is set to enter your life. Good bargaining is certain to get you a good deal in the real estate market. Those looking for a job may have to wait for availing good responses from the desired companies. Health-wise you are certain to remain at the top of the world.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can be expected for those looking for love!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Favourable time is foreseen for those trying to acquire property. Difficulties being faced on the academic front are set to disappear, as you manage to find help. Social front is likely to remain abuzz with excitement about something that concerns you. A new source of income may start adding to your wealth. Your performance at work remains above par. You feel young and energetic today. Those in love are likely to take their romance to the next level. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Accompanying someone for an out of town trip cannot be ruled out. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. On the academic front, you are likely to fare as per your expectations. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead! Money will not be a problem as you earn enough. A promising start to a new venture is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. You are likely to feel more energetic by controlling your diet. Not being able to attend a family function may disappoint you.

Love Focus: Suitable mate for the eligible is likely to get finalised.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time. Possession of a new property is indicated for some. On the academic front, you will be able to handle the competition well. Wise investments are likely to secure excellent returns for the future, so don’t delay. An inner fear regarding performance may not allow you to put your best foot forward at work. Health awareness promises to lead you to total fitness. Family issues that are leading to disputes are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship shows all signs of passing through a turbulent phase.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Going for an outing with family and friends is foreseen and will be lots of fun. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. This is a good time to earn something from a property possessed by you. Your determination and dedication on the academic front are set to take you places. You will be able to manage your accounts well and keep within your budget. Success on the professional front is foretold, but this may not be through your efforts alone. Good health and positivity will help in bettering your efforts in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: You need to develop a compassionate relationship with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. Devoting extra time and energy on the academic front will hold you in good stead. Your ability to impress others is likely to make you popular on the social front. Someone may hoodwink you in a monetary transaction. A new venture will succeed and bring in good profits. Keeping a positive frame of mind will help keep you fit and energetic. An excellent opportunity awaits some on the family front. An excursion with school or college is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is foreseen and will bring you two close to each other.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): House owners are likely to rent out their premises at a good price. Your efforts on the academic front will ensure that you remain with the top-notchers. A surprise gift can raise your spirits and make you want to reciprocate in the same coin. Your financial situation is set to improve, as money comes from an unexpected source. Expect your professional reputation to rise and add more clients to your list. Changed lifestyle will have positive fallout on health. Family life will be most satisfying as you make plans together. You are likely to reminisce about a recently concluded trip.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy someone’s attention on the romantic front, so do reciprocate just to keep him or her motivated!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Renting out premises for handsome returns is possible. Someone’s support on the academic front will be more than welcome in getting out of a tight corner. Your style of functioning is likely to impress those who matter. Financially, you will find your situation much better, than before. Retailers are likely to find the cash register ringing. Excess in food and drinks can be bad for health, so exercise self-control. You will find family more accepting of your drawbacks. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin.

Love Focus: Your love life appears to be in tatters, as of now.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

