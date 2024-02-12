All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 12, 2024 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. A prized posting awaits some and will boost your career. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. An excursion or an outing with friends cannot be ruled out. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health wise you feel on the top of the world. There seems no problem on the monetary front. There will be no doubt in anybody’s mind as to who is the boss. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately!

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health matters may take priority over other things. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front. Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to come to fruition with wedding bells.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Adhering to a set routine is advised. Some financial matters will need attention. Some professional hassles need to be sorted out urgently, before they discourage you. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. Arranging a meeting with someone influential appears possible now.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Health remains excellent, as you become fitness-conscious. Financially, you will be able to improve your position. You can be nominated for a prestigious project or assignment. Tantrums of a family youngster may force you into something that you may regret later. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some negative developments cannot be ruled out in your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. The opportunity you had been waiting for may not come your way. Attending a family do will prove most rejuvenating, but tiring. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can fall for a person of your dreams, but remember love is a two-way process.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Laziness may start telling on your health. Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Don’t take any chances with your health today. A venture may require heavier than anticipated expenditure to be successful. You are prone to commit some errors at work today, so remain vigilant. There may be a requirement to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. Travelling long distances by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams. This is a favourable time on the academic front when you manage to give your best.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. An out-of-town business deal is likely to prove profitable. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front. Someone is out to help you, so don’t miss out on showing your gratitude.

Love Focus: The relationship gets a boost, as the lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour:Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. The cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! An argument at work threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth. Domestic chores may leave you fatigued. Things may not go right for you on a long Journey. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: The lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. You will need to give some more time for financial troubles to be completely over. It is best not to entrust a personal job to someone at work. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. The chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress a lover with a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! There is no looking back for you in professional spheres. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey