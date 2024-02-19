All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 19, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will soon have a reason to rejoice on the professional front. You may find it difficult to save money due to current expenses. Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. A family reunion is indicated and promises much enjoyment. Some of you can enjoy a drive in your new car. A property may come into your possession. Participating in ongoing social activities may not seem your cup of tea, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: Love life has never been better, so enjoy it to the hilt!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. Colleagues at work may approach you to resolve their professional problems. You will be able to make some money on the side by moonlighting or by some other means. You will need to choose healthy alternatives to remain fit. A long distance travel may need to be interrupted en route. Don't be hasty in matters of property. You are likely to derive great satisfaction in doing someone a favour.

Love Focus: Honouring promises on the romantic front will help strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. Financial restructuring is the need of the hour for those expanding business. You may have to be strict in implementing something at work. Spouse or a family member will provide you the support you require. Travelling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. Shifting residence is indicated for some. Someone may seek a favour from you, so handle the matter with tact.

Love Focus: You are soon likely to find an outlet for your romantic feelings.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. You may need to tighten your belt on the financial front. Professionals may win some lucrative offers. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. You are likely to think better ways of doing, what you do best.

Love Focus: Sharing your innermost feelings with lover will prove most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. Your self-motivation to remain fit works wonders. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. Property owners may think on the lines of construction. Those planning to study abroad are likely to get a chance of a lifetime. You are likely to enjoy the day today.

Love Focus: Taking lover out on a date is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A good advice will let you seize an investment opportunity. Remaining regular in workouts is the key to achieve total health. Luck favours you today on the professional front. Some family issues may need to be resolved urgently, before they get out of hand. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. A celebration will keep you happily occupied today.

Love Focus: An outing can be planned with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will financially be in a position to upgrade an expensive gadget. Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. Innovative ideas are likely to give you fame. Take steps to make the domestic front peaceful. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it. Some good opportunities are likely to come your way.

Love Focus: A romantic outing with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financially, you may find things improving. You will manage to stick to a healthy diet and remain fit. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. A family get-together will prove most entertaining and give a chance to meet distant relatives you had not seen for ages. Delay is foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to make up the time. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. People are likely to seek your help on the social front.

Love Focus: Initiative needs to be taken to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some of you will succeed in stabilising your income. Efforts on the fitness front will give rich dividends. You will be able to give an excellent account of yourself at work and be praised for the same. An elder's advice will prove most beneficial. A vacation is in the offing, so pack your bags for somewhere exotic. Some social responsibility is likely to be thrust upon you, but little you can do about it. A property-related deal is likely to be finalised for some.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to pour your heart out to lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some of you are likely to enter a higher pay scale bracket. An active lifestyle will keep you in good shape. Doctors and engineers can expect a satisfying day both professionally and monetarily. Chances of friends or relations coming and staying with you cannot be ruled out. Starting early for your destination is advised, if you want to reach it comfortably and in time. Excellent prospects are indicated regarding property. Socially, you need to be more outgoing.

Love Focus: Love life remains most fulfilling, as lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Things are set to become clearer on the financial front, but some changes are certain to affect you. Good eating habits are likely to bring a sea change in your health. Things move according to plans on the professional front. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. You may need to travel at a short notice today. A property issue gets resolved amicably. Spending time with someone close and sharing feelings is possible today.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front will take time for fruition, so don't expect instant results.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Money matters require close supervision. A fitness tip given by someone can benefit you, only if you adhere to it. You may be in the mood for shirking work today. Much excitement is foreseen at home as you go all out to organise a function or party. A journey undertaken proves enjoyable. Suitable returns can be expected in a property transaction. Much more effort is required on the academic front, than you are putting in at present.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach