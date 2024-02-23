All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 23, 2024 (File Photo)

Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. You may not feel up to it at the office or workplace today. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. You can be tasked to organize an outing for friends. Real estate agents can get hard-pressed to offer discounts. A step up the career ladder is very much indicated for some.

Love Focus: Ideological differences threaten to crop up in a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A good source of earning may show signs of drying up. Good foresight on your part will help in preempting a man-management issue at work. A peculiar habit of yours can come under the scanner on the home front. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

You may succumb to peer pressure and get hooked on a bad habit. You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. Forging a business partnership is foreseen and will be a step in the right direction. Your loving and caring nature will keep the spouse and family in a happy state of mind. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Papers about a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress a lover with your soft demeanour.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Some of you may need to visit a hospital regarding an ailment. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Some of you may need to hone your professional skills. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Those embroiled in a legal battle can face some anxious moments. Your unwavering focus will see an assignment to completion on the academic front.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. Money invested may not give the promised returns. Your eye for detail will become your prized possession at work. Your desire for changes on the domestic front can be met with stiff resistance. Long-distance travel may need to be interrupted en-route. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Some of you may need to cut corners to repay a loan. A good beginning is foreseen for some young entrepreneurs. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. Achievements of a family youngster will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Be particular about taking your lover to a good joint to make the evening perfect.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. It may be difficult to resist having a showdown with a senior at work. Homemakers can find the day enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. Visiting sightseeing places cannot be ruled out for some. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals. You will be able to score over others on the academic front.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Don’t take unnecessary risks on the health front today. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. You are likely to beat others in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with your lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options. You will be able to infuse harmony on the domestic front. You may choose to accompany those you get along with well on a journey. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Those pursuing academics will manage to display steady progress.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! A troublesome individual can give you a difficult time at work. You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder. You may be forced to undertake a journey that you are not keen on. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Good showing on the academic front will help in getting bracketed with the best.

Love Focus: Lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. A professional situation can prove difficult to handle, but don’t let this undermine your confidence. Celebrating an event together with family and friends is very much on the cards. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better.

Love Focus: It will be wise to keep your romance on a low key today.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Red

Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. Losses accrue in a dubious venture. Problems at work can keep you engaged and waste precious time. Success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. You may be expected to better your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream