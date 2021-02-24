Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may be a wee bit choosey in finalising a suitable match for yourself or for someone eligible in the family. You may take the initiative of organising a family gathering, just to meet your near and dear ones. A vacation promises a wonderful time. You will be able to cover much ground on the academic front. A financial advice, if acted upon will find your monetary front stabilising. Praise and honour are likely to greet you in something that you have managed to achieve. Be careful, as contaminated food or water can take its toll.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you are set to receive a substantial portion in an inheritance. You may regret not saving enough to cater to your own needs. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work. Driving solo or getting a driver’s licence is on the cards for those new to driving. Your contribution on the professional front is set to give your reputation a boost. Being choosy in eating can make a positive impact on health for some. Spending time with family in an outing will prove most enjoyable. A business trip will prove fruitful.

Love Focus: You will be able to impress someone from the opposite gender, paving the way for love to blossom!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Organising a family outing is on the cards and promises lots of fun. You can waste a lot of time in commuting today. There is a strong possibility of acquiring property. A project that is nearing a deadline will be submitted in time on the academic front. Those judicious in playing stocks are likely to fare better. Expect a prestigious assignment to come your way on the professional front. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Those in love are set to enjoy the day with partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her achievements. Accompanying a family member overseas or out of town cannot be ruled out for some. Property owners can expect good returns from a property deal. There is a good chance of getting someone’s help in completing an important assignment on the academic front. You may take up something that adds to your wealth. Shifting to a better environment is on the cards for some. Good eating habits will help you in keeping minor ailments at bay.

Love Focus: A compatible ideology and mind set will help you achieve a good understanding with lover.

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

Lucky Colour: Crimson





*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family outing is on the cards for some and promises to be fun. Avoid busy roads and don’t drive a vehicle you are not confident of. It is best not to rake old issues involving property. Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line. Financially, you will be much better poised than before. Your professional sphere is likely to become happening once again, as you make a good job of a responsibility placed on your shoulder. Those worried will get positive indications on the health front.

Love Focus: You can show your ugly side to lover today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your support to someone in the family will help him or her to get ahead in life and this may prove immensely fulfilling for you. You may be forced to plan a trip with someone you don’t particularly like. A property matter will get resolved to your satisfaction. You can contribute socially to some cause that is near to your heart. You will get the opportunity to showcase your skills on the professional front and impress all. A spot of bad health that had been troubling you lately is likely to become a thing of the past.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings may not be reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Expect to be in good company in a journey. A property deal is likely to favour you. A steady progress is foreseen on the academic front. Your presence in a social gathering will be much appreciated. Pending payments are likely to be released. Things move smoothly on the work front and you can expect cooperation of all. Appropriate diet will find you in excellent health. Getting impatient with your near and dear ones may not serve any purpose, except to spoil the domestic atmosphere, remember that.

Love Focus: You will find time to spend with lover.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A shopping spree with family or friends is indicated and will be lots of fun. Travelling with family will be fun. Property and other assets can come to some by way of inheritance. You are likely to enjoy the spotlight focused on you on the academic front. You may remain tight-fisted as far as spending is concerned. Serious differences with a superior at work threaten to affect your career, so keep a low profile. Ailment that is troubling you will show signs of disappearing through a new line of treatment.

Love Focus: A casual acquaintance can turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those on a journey will make good time. A family dispute can have property at its core. You are likely to participate in some extracurricular activities on the academic front. Positive feelings will keep you in an upbeat mood all throughout the day. Financial front remains healthy as wealth comes to you steadily. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in on the professional front. Striking a fine balance in diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health. Family commitments can upset your personal plans today.

Love Focus: A positive development on the romantic front is likely to find you sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Spending quality time with family is indicated for some. Plans for a vacation to someplace exotic may be afoot. Plans to acquire or rent out a property start shaping up. Those feeling stressed on the academic front will be able to heave a sigh of relief. Money poses no problems and will prompt you to become lavish in your spending. You may need to put your best foot forward on the professional front to beat the competition. Perfect health will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt!

Love Focus: Avoid digging things from the past in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A vacation with family is likely for some. This is the time to take the first step in acquiring property. Academic performance is likely to place you amongst the leaders. Some good investment opportunities come your way. Covering up lapses at work may not work out as expected; think of an alternative. Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. Organizing a family gathering is possible and promises lots of fun.

Love Focus: Those in love can consider popping the question today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you a free rein. A leisure trip may not be as exciting as anticipated. Buying new property cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you are likely to perform even beyond your expectations on the academic front! Your contribution to a social event will be acknowledged and add to your prestige. Financially, you are likely to find yourself more secure than before. You will be able to maintain good ties with those who matter on the professional front. You can safely say goodbye to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long.

Love Focus: You will be able to overcome lover’s moodiness.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter