Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 25, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Think twice before investing in anything big. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. You can find a parent quite domineering. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Luck may favour you on the academic front in getting something that you desperately want.

Love Focus: Differences that were cropping up in a relationship are likely to disappear.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Getting a loaned amount back may become an uphill task. You will manage to outwit a rival on the professional front. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. An innovative idea or an improvement at workplace may get you the credit you seek. Family pressure will make you do something that you are dead against. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property.

Love Focus: Lover will be most understanding and will support you in everything.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Ups and downs in fortune are indicated for those playing the stocks. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. Some of you can make a plan for an outing or a movie with friends. Avoid travelling, if things can be organised through other ways. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Achievements of a family youngster will be a feather in your cap.

Love Focus: Tread carefully to avoid the pitfalls in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is the time to resume the exercise regime you had abandoned. A profit making scheme may need further probing before you put in your money. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognised. Youngsters can expect to have a good time with cousins. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. Current residence is likely to be renovated.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you keep aside quality time for romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! Resources to repay a loan may need to be found soon. You may not see eye to eye with a parent or a family member. Time and money are likely to be wasted on a business trip as nothing comes of it. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your fitness can take a beating due to sheer laziness. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. Using your initiative at work will be much appreciated. Travelling to someplace exciting with friends is indicated. The overbearing nature of a family member can drive you into your shell. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: You are likely to spare no efforts in making your love life tick.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Certain good options on the business front can be expected. You can miss a family get together due to health reasons. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Small gestures will matter immensely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. Trying out a new idea at work may need some more fine-tuning to be successful. You will feel much happy and contented on the family front. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort and hurt your pocket too. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Changed diet will help in coming back in shape. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! A family youngster may disappoint you. Don’t travel in overcrowded public transport today, as stars are not favourable. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You will feel much more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is the right time for getting back in shape. Lack of tight budgeting can make expenses mount. Those working in call centers or the hospitality sector can have their hands full. You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. You can be talked into a journey which you may not particularly enjoy. The travelling bug is likely to bite some, but leave may become a problem.

Love Focus: Overall prosperity is likely to brighten up your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Your status on the professional front is set to rise. A family issue may require urgent attention, so don’t neglect it. A short trip to someplace interesting is likely to prove most enjoyable. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen the romantic front by spending more time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon