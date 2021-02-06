Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 6

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good company is likely to keep you entertained on a journey. A good bargain in a property deal is likely to make your day. An important project being handled by you will help you establish firmly on the professional front. An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can fetch good returns. Health problems worrying you disappear. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. You are likely to clear an exam laying heavy on your mind with flying colours. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand on the domestic front and ease your job.

Love Focus: Lack of privacy may make love life unsatisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. There is a strong possibility of undertaking an out-of-town journey. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Learning additional skills will add to your income and prestige. Delay in an important project is possible. Exercising self-control promises to keep you in excellent health. Joining a study circle is possible and will prove immensely beneficial on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your humble ways and kind words will impress lover no end.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16.19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your diligence on the fitness front is likely to pay rich dividends. Peace prevails on the home front as you enjoy togetherness with others. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. Avoid planning any renovation today. Academically, you will be way ahead of the competition. Higher ups will be happy with your performance at work. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned.

Love Focus: A school-time crush is likely to enter your life once again, brightening up the romantic horizon.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Travel will be most enjoyable, especially for those undertaking a long journey. You can get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. Financially, you are likely to discover many more avenues of earning. A prestigious assignment or project comes your way and provide you a chance to showcase your talents. Being regular in workouts promise to keep you in a fine fettle. Hard work at the beginning will benefit on the academic front. Setting up a new house is on the cards and will give immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding on the romantic front can leave you tensed.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Prayers of those in family way are likely to be heard. You will need to be more careful on the road to avoid any untoward incident. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Financially, you are likely to find your wealth growing. You are likely to team up with someone and achieve your objective on the professional success. Imitating someone on the health front will prove beneficial and help you come in shape. You reap immense benefits, just by keeping pace with others on the academic front.

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Arrival of a distant relation is likely to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Religious minded can plan on a pilgrimage. Strong financial situation will enable you to purchase a luxury item. On the health front things improve for those who are suffering from some ailment or medical problem. It is a favourable time to look around for a house or property. Don’t let up on preparation for a competition on the academic front. You are likely to work smart at office and deflect some of your workload on others.

Love Focus: Your childish approach can put off lover and thwart to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Opening some more avenues for earning is possible, so expect to grow financially stronger. Don’t take any issue lightly at work, as you may find yourself in a spot. Keeping yourself physically active will be your key to maintaining excellent health. You will be able to tackle an elder tactfully on the home front. Excellent time is foreseen for those travelling on a long journey. A profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. On the academic front, you may have to put your nose to the grindstone to fare well.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend time with lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Professional developments will be favorable and bring lots of opportunities. You will manage to keep yourself well on the health front. There is much happening on the family front that will keep you happily engaged. You love to travel and will not waste this day sitting around! Solid returns may be expected in a real estate deal. You are likely to remain financially strong. Steps to increase your visibility on the academic front will be successful through your untiring efforts. Be careful of someone on the social front who purports to be your friend, but may actually be working against your interests.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Keep a close watch on expenditure, as you can end up spending more than you had planned for. Special treatment is likely to be accorded to some at work, due to your professional skills. Bringing some order into chaotic academic front will benefit you greatly. You will garner much goodwill by helping someone out of dire straits on the family front. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. Improvement on health and monetary front is likely for some. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house may bring some into big money.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity arrives at your doorstep and fills you with immense joy and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Joining a prestigious academic institution may become a reality. Things look up on the financial front, as you manage to cut corners and boost savings. You will be able to keep your promise and make spouse happy. Those in the habit of driving rash will need to exercise caution today. Wealth and property through inheritance is a possibility. Those new on the job will be able to establish themselves. Aches and pains that are troubling some show signs of disappearing.

Love Focus: Those craving companionship will succeed in seeking a potential mate.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3,9,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those into buying and selling are likely to expand their business. Expect something positive on the academic front. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Mood swings of spouse will be tackled well and you will manage to brighten the domestic environment. Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years. Success is foretold on the professional front and you will add to your reputation. Neglecting health in this time of changing weather is plainly asking for it!

Love Focus: Things can get sour on the romantic front, so be careful in what you do or say.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10,24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A good break on the professional front is likely. A home remedy may come to the rescue of those suffering from a minor ailment. Be prepared to face some complications on the family front. You may be sought out for something special on the social front. Something you have invested in is likely to give handsome returns. Someone can invite you to his or her place for spending some time. A process initiated to acquire a piece of property may not give immediate results, so keep patient. You are likely to exceed your expectations on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to pour cold water on your romantic mood.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





