Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 9

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. A vacation with those who are close is likely. Financially, you will be able to add to your wealth by playing the stock. Missing an important appointment may put you in an embarrassing situation. Health will remain satisfactory, but only by exercising strict self-control. A verdict regarding a disputed property will be in your favour. You are likely to bounce back with full vigour on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give you immense pleasure and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good news on the domestic front will elevate your mood. Stars appear favourable for travel, so plan an outing. A property is likely to come into your possession soon. A qualified physical trainer will prove a boon for those wanting to come back in shape. Academic performance of some is set to improve. You will manage to boost up your finances by exploring other avenues of earning. Someone’s support on the professional front is likely to promote your interests.

Love Focus: Finding a suitable match for the eligible may become a reality soon.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. Those in government service are likely to be granted leave for vacation. An urgent payment may have you scarping the bottom of the barrel on the financial front. Your reputation gets a boost at work through good networking. Improvement in eating habits promises to improve health. A favourable decision for a property under dispute can be expected. You are likely to make the right impression on those who matter on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: A friendship shows all signs of turning into romance, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Your foresight and bargaining powers are likely to save you much. Your inputs in a project on the professional front will prove invaluable. Someone is likely to guide you on the health front and nurse you back into shape. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price. This is an excellent time to push your career up the corporate ladder as opportunities are certain to come your way.

Love Focus: You may find your mood in sync with lover, so expect fireworks on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Someone’s health issue may give you sleepless nights and affect your health too. Family front will become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organising a do at your place. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. An excellent investment opportunity may come your way. Your ideas and suggestions are likely to be implemented at work and add to your professional reputation.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat, as something urgent comes up at work.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A disciplined workout routine is likely to benefit you on the health front. Impulse buying can find your domestic budget overshoot and may put you in a spot. You will manage to impress people and go places! An unfavourable judgement in a property case may come as a shock. This may provide a chance to boost your career. You will manage to make yourself financially secure. Someone is likely to come and brighten up your day at home or at work.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be well rewarded, so go all out!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Entrepreneurs and inventors are likely to taste success. Taking all the precautions for retaining good health will find you in fine fettle. Some family problem can trouble you and may need to be attended to immediately. Volunteering for a sightseeing trip will enable you in enjoying the beauty of nature. Volunteering for a sightseeing trip will enable you in enjoying the beauty of nature. Academically, some of you are set to fare well. Good money from an unexpected source is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Today, look forward to a chance to romance, as partner appears all lovey-dovey!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Expect some good news on the health front. Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don’t remain indecisive. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. Moneywise you remain in a comfortable position. Ideas implemented on the professional front may literally turn into gold, so expect to add substantially to your wealth! Some of you can travel abroad for further studies or to add to your skills.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference may irk you, but it may not be intentional.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers:8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those unwell show positive signs of recovery. An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Property acquired by you may start giving good returns. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to fare well. Good response can be expected to something launched on the business front. Your decision to hire an expert on the professional front may see your fortunes soaring.

Love Focus: A lot of happiness is in store for the newlyweds or those going steady on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An old ailment can pester you, but will be taken care of. Good marriage offers may be received by the eligible, so start the process of vetting. A property booked by you may not come into your possession now. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and can even hope for scholarship. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. You will be able to take positive strides in getting something done on the professional front.

Love Focus: Good marriage offers may be received by the eligible, so start the process of vetting.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You might not be able to meet a deadline on the work front without paying any penalty. Self-motivation is likely to find you back on the road to fitness. You can team up with your buddy and go for an exciting outing. Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction. You remain in a financially secure position by getting opportunities to add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Love life turns for the better through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to opt for health foods. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious, bringing cheer to all. A property is likely to come into your name. Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially. Middlemen and commission agents will be able to earn well.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner seems to be in order, as you find yourself highly romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

