Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 9, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Good financial management will help you save for bigger things. Peak physical fitness is assured for some. Your personality can impress a lot many on the professional front. The home front seems most inviting for rest. Travelling, especially by train, can prove hectic. A lucrative property deal materialises. A physical activity may keep you gainfully employed and give oodles of enjoyment too!

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have a fascination for.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Work wise, the day looks to be great as you may be offered what you were looking for. Self-control will be the key to your good health and you will manage to adhere to it. There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative field. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Someone may take you to meet one of your old friends or associates.

Doing something together with the family promises much fun today.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestions can increase your anticipation of having a good time

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your exercise routine will ensure you remain fit and energetic. You will be able to buy an item you had been saving for. A long drive to meet a friend in a different city is likely to add to the excitement. Family life looks most satisfying, as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. Your image is likely to get a boost on the social front.

Love Focus: Budding romance can find some sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will be able to make much progress on lagging projects at work. A regular daily workout schedule is likely to benefit your health. Money may come to you from unexpected sources. Someone eligible in the family may start giving broad hints regarding matrimony. A vacation will give you ample opportunity to enjoy the new locale and let your hair down. Some good news can be expected on the property front. The day may find you socializing with your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will manage to keep fit and energetic. This is a good time to plan a short outing with family. You will manage to create a niche for yourself in your chosen professional field. Joining a study circle may prove a big help on the academic front. Job prospects for those looking for suitable employment are likely to improve. You will be in a position to spend lavishly and wallow in pure luxury.

Love Focus: Company of lover will prove immensely joyful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

The spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. A financially sound investment is likely to come your way. You will feel at the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. Professionals will be able to make new clientele. Avoid long-distance travel today. Don’t settle for a property without ascertaining full facts. Socially, your efforts to keep in touch with all will make you popular.

Love Focus: Someone who adores you can come especially to meet you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Adhering to a set routine will be the key to remain fit and energetic. Loan you have applied for may take some more time to get sanctioned. You will be able to establish yourself on the work front. Your decisions on the family front may be challenged. Change of plans will make the vacation even more enjoyable. Property issues will be settled in your favor. A satisfactory performance on the academic front is likely.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit. You may resent somebody dictating you on the home front, but it will be only for your own good. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is foretold. You are likely to give an excellent account of yourself on the professional front. You may find your financial front warming up a bit as profits accrue. Impressing important people on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch lover in an excellent mood today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A monetary gift from someone close is likely for some. Daily workouts are foretold for some, which will help in coming back in shape. An ambitious project may take a good amount of your time. Domestic front remains peaceful, as you take things in your own hands. A smooth journey is indicated for those travelling Taking somebody’s assistance on the academic front may prove extremely helpful.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress someone of the opposite gender and pave way for a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently on the health front. Saving for purchasing a vehicle or a major item is on the cards for some. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. Don't be hasty in a property deal. Good focus and concentration will let some students make good progress in preparing for a competition. Using someone as a sounding board for gauging your performance on the professional front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You get to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A new exercise regime will prove effective in coming back in shape. Previous investments are likely to fill your coffers and keep you in your financial comfort zone. An overseas deal promises to bring in good profits for traders and industrialists. Good management on the home front promises to make your monetary front stronger. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Property gives good returns. You can be invited to a party or a social function.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of love blossoming for some.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some of you are likely to start something new on the professional front. Some of you may get down to organising a family gathering. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those out on vacation. Prospects of acquiring property are likely to brighten. Some honour is likely to be accorded to you on the social front. You are likely to remain fit and healthy. This is the right time to invest in a scheme you have been contemplating for a long.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience togetherness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon