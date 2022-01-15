Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Investing in stock market may bring good dividends, taking your new business to newer heights. You are likely to receive support from your in-laws in a crucial matter, bringing mental peace. You may end up rubbing your seniors the wrong way which can strain the mutual relationship temporarily. You may face recurrent health problems and are advised to improve your lifestyle to remain healthy. Visiting religious places and holistic healing may enable you to conquer the bad influence. Procrastination on academic front may cause study load to pile up considerably. Those of you aspiring to go aboard may come across a golden opportunity today.

Love Focus: Love life will be most exciting as you pull out all the stops!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial health may show considerable improvement in the coming days. You could spend some more time with your family and friends, which may keep you in a positive frame of mind. You are likely to impress your seniors at workplace which may elevate your career. You are likely to get relief from any illness that may have been bothering you for long with a change in medical approach. Those of you in the final phases of property negotiation are advised to seek the guidance of an expert or elders to strike a profitable deal as there is a slight chance of being duped.

Love Focus: Wedding bells cannot be ruled out for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a promising day to invest and plan for your future savings as there would be an additional inflow of funds. Family life is likely to be very rewarding as you get to spend a lot of time with your loved ones. Your communication and quick decision-making skills might again come to your rescue today as there is a fair chance that you’ll goof up something really important on professional front. Confidence in your talent and capabilities would infuse a new and positive spirit in you and that would pave the way for a sparkling tomorrow. Students may find it difficult to focus on their goals which may hamper their academic performance.

Love Focus: Take a breath and step away from what’s troubling you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You are likely to be on a constant lookout for other avenues to increase income. Avoiding confrontations with family members is likely to bring peace and harmony in your family ties. Those suffering from indigestion problem are likely to find respite with homemade remedies. Getting conscious about your health, especially about your eating habits, is likely to make a promising difference very soon. A pilgrimage can be expected with the family and is likely to prove auspicious and beneficial for all members. Those who are not involved in the world of real estate may receive additional wealth in the form of hereditary inheritance.

Love Focus: Couples that had wanted to take their relationship a level further, may find it difficult to convince their families.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those dealing with government or semi-government organizations are likely to enter into a long-term contract which may prove to be profitable in the long run. You may remain disturbed due to some issues regarding elders of the family. The later part of the day may see you receive appreciation and recognition from your colleagues and seniors which may be beneficial for your career. You're likely to remain full of energy and enthusiasm as you adhere to your exercise routine regularly. Students are likely to succeed in retaining their focus and concentration and may make splendid progress on the academic front. You may finalize plan to acquire your dream property or house; this would also improve your fortunes in the days to come.

Love Focus: Those who are single might get lucky today and find a suitable partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Luck is likely to be on your side during the second half of the day. The day may start on a positive note as you are likely to receive auspicious news relating to your children. Keep in mind that not all projects would exactly move as planned. Your work performance is likely to scrutinized more rigorously than usual. Academically, this may be a good day as students in the research or science field may be able to make a breakthrough in their chosen field. There are also strong indications of a foreign journey for some Virgos today. This is an auspicious period to invest in real estate or property as you are likely to earn good returns in the near future.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain full of positive energy as your efforts to spice up your romantic ties appear to have paid off well today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Handsome profit is in the store for some through overseas collaborations and partnerships. There is likely to be much-needed advancement and growth in your respective fields, which may be a source of happiness for the entire family. Professionally, there may be opportunities to grow and learn from multiple sources. Health is likely to remain fine, but do not ignore any persisting concern. Today may be the perfect day for students to make sure they complete theory work without leaving it half incomplete.

Love Focus: You and your lover other would need to sit down and address some rather important problems today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your expenditure is likely to shoot up and may land you in financial difficulty. You schedule is likely to be packed all day and in all of this, your family life may be neglected. Whether you are in business or an employee, the day may bring new opportunities for you which will work to your advantage. Incorporate a challenge in your exercise routine to boost your energy levels. Students are likely to receive favorable results in their academic pursuits and may even surpass their expectations. Now is an ideal time to formulate new plans and deals.

Love Focus: Today is likely to be an auspicious time for personal life and you may feel happiness and contentment in your relationships.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Pay attention to the changing market trends to earn more profits in business. You are likely to bring about positive changes in and around the house, which will be highly appreciated by all. If you are in the field of art and antiques, then today is going to be highly productive and lucky. Taking a break from hectic work schedules will greatly improve your physical health. Those aspiring to own a house or property of their own may get close to the dream as the possibility of you getting loans and credits is promising today. Students may face distraction that may hamper their academic performance.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship is likely to grow stronger in the coming days.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Income from overseas may increase and some of you would be able to repay pending bills along with some debt pay-ups. Your friends and family are likely to stand by you like a rock in times of need. Those looking for a new job can expect positive development on the work front. Help of an elder or expert may enable some of you to clinch a property deal on the most favorable terms. You could gain through travels and may get a chance to go on a journey of self-introspection which may boost your self-confidence. If you are a student, you are likely to perform exceedingly well in your academics.

Love Focus: This isn’t the time for guesswork in your relationships, and you will need to be sure of your feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You’ll come up with some amazing ideas to flourish in your business and make some more money. You may be inclined to improve your basic skills, organize your work environment and communicate effectively with your co-workers. The domestic environment is likely to remain happy and joyful. A certain aura of positivity would also surround them the entire day. You must avoid unnecessary travel related to your business or job as it may prove stressful and hectic. If you may have been aiming to get admission to the desired college or institute for higher education you may get success very soon.

Love Focus: Relation with your spouse is likely to remain harmonious and good news on the personal front is likely to keep the bonding strong

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those in business are likely to experience a gainful period as investments may start yielding handsome results. Keep the communication channels open to keep domestic life stable and happy. Those unemployed are likely to find a job in their desired field. In good shape, your mind and body are in perfect accord and you are likely to feel totally invigorated today. The day may prove fruitful for those preparing for competitive or entrance examinations. It may be a prudent option to read the property papers careful so as not to miss any important detail. Travel would offer new insights, including the spiritual ones you seek.

Love Focus: Love blossoms as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

