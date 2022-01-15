Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 15: Additional income is on the cards

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to remain ambitious and goal-oriented all day. A practical and organized approach is likely to help you achieve your goals easily. Be spontaneous and creative and let your inner drive enable you to reach your objectives. Long-pursued goals would finally be within reach of achievement today. However, avoid being overconfident or decrease your efforts and hard work, as this may cause the situation to backfire in some case. This is a good time for students as they would be able to fare better in their academic pursuits. Those of you in the final phases of property negotiation are advised to seek the guidance of an expert or elders to strike a profitable deal as there is a slight chance of being duped. Even a short trip to the countryside or nearby scenic place would help rejuvenate your senses.

Taurus Finance Today

Your financial health may show considerable improvement in the coming days. You are likely to receive gains and additional income which may improve your financial condition. Today is also a favorable time to settle old dues and liabilities.

Taurus Family Today

An improvement in relationships is foreseen on the family front today. Bonds are likely to become stronger with mutual understanding. You could spend some more time with your family and friends, which may keep you in a positive frame of mind. Your relation with your father is also likely to improve.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to impress your seniors at workplace which may elevate your career. You could meet someone influential whose advice is likely to provide you with the right impetus to move ahead in your career today.

Taurus Health Today

You are likely to get relief from any illness that may have been bothering you for long with a change in medical approach. So, go ahead and seek a second opinion. Start your day with some physically stimulating activities to beat the blues. It may certainly keep you charged up for the entire day.

Taurus Love Life Today

Wedding bells cannot be ruled out for those in a long-term relationship. Singles may expect some new love alliances or meet their prospective partners in close proximity very soon. Your realistic attitude and genuine charm may make you irresistible to those from the opposite sex.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

