Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 16, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. Steps taken on the health front will benefit. Your balanced approach to everything is what makes you popular. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Be careful in a long-distance travel by road. Some of you may plan to buy property. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Progress of work on the professional front is likely to pick up speed. Elders may find you more responsible than before. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way! Wrong decisions may prove heavy on your finances.

Love Focus: You can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. You will maintain a strict dietary control. You can be much sought after professionally. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. A property issue may make you tense. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Monetary assistance sought from someone will be forthcoming, but with some riders. A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively. Some difficulties on the work front will be successfully tackled. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. You are likely to own a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: Lover may discourage you from broaching a subject that is close to your heart.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug23)

This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Weigh a financial situation carefully before making a decision. You can be much sought after professionally. A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: The lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the work front. A family member may become adamant over some issue and make you toe his or her line. You may need to seriously give heed to the advice of a senior on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Eating out may be fun for you, but not for your health! Financial support will be required by those aiming for higher studies. Your efforts at work are likely to come in from praise for those who matter. Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Academic success is possible, but not without efforts.

Love Focus: Stability in relationship is likely to be achieved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to keep lethargy at bay. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Focus may be missing in something that you have undertaken. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A happy mix of rest and exercise can find you at your physical best. A profitable day is foreseen for jewelers or those dealing in gold. Office politics are best not indulged in as you can become its victim. Someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you had wanted to for long.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Remaining regular in your exercise regimen will ensure good health. You can get in two minds regarding an investment. Someone is keen for your advice, so spare some time for him or her. Do your bit for a family elder to avoid getting into an embarrassing situation. New ventures can be thought of by some, but implementing them can pose difficulties. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Irregular timings can tell on your face and health. Some efforts will be required to become completely financially sound. You can be asked to organise something important at your workplace. A family youngster may become a cause for concern and can push you to the limit. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience blissful togetherness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An old ailment may play up, if you are not careful. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Handle people at work with a soft hand as chances of retaliation cannot be ruled out. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoil your mood. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach