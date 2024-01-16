close_game
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts mild troubles in love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 16, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be composed in the relationship and you will see the difference today.

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure will traumatize you

Be composed in the relationship and you will see the difference today. Resolve the official issues and also take up new responsibilities. Health is good.

Despite the troubles in the love affair, your personal life will be good today. Professionally you are busy and your health will be good. Have control over expenditure.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover. Appreciate the success and achievements in both the personal and professional life. You both should also engage in more romantic activities today. Plan a vacation to a hill station or even a long night drive. Talk to the parents about the love affair and obtain the consent today. And if you have already found someone but are waiting for a good time to propose, pick today. As per the love horoscope, today is auspicious to propose.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional assignments will keep you busy today. The projects demand innovative ideas and you are expected to troubleshoot some crucial issues without compromising productivity. Those who are new to the job will need to spend overtime at the workplace. In case you intent to switch the job, put down the paper in the first part of the day and also update the profile on a job portal. New job offers will start coming by evening.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Ensure you have total control over the expenditure. It is crucial as the spending will also be higher today as the income. Wealth will come in from multiple sources and you will be tempted to spend on luxury items. Instead, consider saving for a rainy day. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices and clear long pending dues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. However, some Libras may have minor issues including pain in joints, eye infection, viral fever, and difficulty in breathing. Some children will also develop cuts and bruises while playing. Pregnant ladies should take good care of themselves. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. Today is also a good day to start visiting a gym or a yoga class.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

