Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Additional perks are likely for some. Parent or a family elder may insist on something you don’t like, but remember they are acting in your interest. You stay motivated all day long! A loan applied for may take its own time in materialising but will be released in good time. There will be no complaints as far as health is concerned. You will manage to hold your own on the academic front.

Love Focus: Different strategy may be needed to win your love.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Pressure is likely to ease on the academic front, as you take steps to catch up with others. An old love affair may get revived after a chance meeting with an ex-flame. Health will remain good. Good company may make you shop till you drop! You will have enough to splurge and enjoy your heart out. Your efforts for attaining perfect health are likely to pay rich dividends. Your hope of spending a relaxing time at home may get upset with the arrival of some guests.

Love Focus: Your efforts to cement a romantic relationship will prove most rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You are financially secure, but it is always good to review your spending pattern. Travel stars burn bright and promise to satiate your wanderlust. You may find it difficult to make those who matter see your point of view, but you will succeed in the end. Getting closer to someone important at work may benefit you immensely, so grasp the opportunity. Those seeking leave may have to face disappointment. You are likely to feel good about the way things are going in your life.

Love Focus: Everything goes fine on the romantic front making you glow and shine.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Good career planning will see you making a steady upward progress up the corporate ladder. You will manage to perform better than expected on the academic front. Advice of well wishers is likely to benefit you immensely on the social front. Someone may try to smooth talk you into investing in a dubious scheme. You are not likely to face any problems as far as health is concerned. Not so good mood of spouse can make the domestic environment tense. Stars for travel burn bright and may take you on a long journey.

Love Focus: You may not be in the mood to reciprocate lover’s romantic feelings but keep him or her in good humour!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Making plans with the one you love for something exciting is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. You may be applauded for organizing something important. Your determination and dedication are likely to ease out things on the academic front and help you join the lead pack. Getting an edge in a competitive situation at work will add to your professional reputation. A recognition on the social front is in store.

Love Focus: A romantic evening with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Chance of getting into a panic situation on the professional front is foreseen, so keep things under control. Some of you can be pulled up for lagging in a project on the academic front. Financial situation may show a downward trend and require your attention. Keep spouse in a happy demeanour today if you want a peaceful environment at home today!

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and may motivate you to do something special.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family's support and concern will be most encouraging. You will enjoy the company of co-passengers in a journey. A property deal may be clinched by some at a bargain price. A change of plan will help you in accommodating all, which you had not catered for before. Those pursuing performing arts will be able to render flawless performances. Some of you are likely to hit the jackpot and add to your wealth. Resuming an exercise routine is indicated for some. Lover may need space, so respect that.

Love Focus: Don't neglect to strengthen your romantic ties with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Acquiring something expensive is on the cards for some. Stars are likely to favour those in a legal tangle. A past contentious issue will be amicably resolved with no hard feelings. Efforts on the professional front will get you the kind of recognition you desire. Things will be to your liking on the home front, as your ideas and suggestions are taken.

Love Focus: Your romantic life is set to take a turn for the better, so enjoy a scintillating time ahead!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may need to keep track of something important happening on the academic front. Someone may become your source of inspiration. Balanced diet is the key to your good health. There are good chances of finding something valuable that you had simply misplaced. You may get a chance to reciprocate someone’s helpful gesture. Stars seem strong for those in real estate business or planning to acquire property. You will have the money to spend on something worthwhile.

Love Focus: For those seeking love, a happy situation is indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to have an enjoyable time at home in the company of friends and relations. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Time to reap the dividends of previous investments has arrived for some. A change of lifestyle is likely to give some immense health benefits. Extra work may come to you on the professional front, but you will manage to deflect it towards someone else!

Love Focus: The sensitivity and concern of lover will overwhelm you.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Household chores may entail a lot of travelling, but you will happily do so. Driving round the countryside is likely to bring a welcome change of scene. Social scene will be most encouraging as you go out of your way to get socially in. Upkeep of an ancestral building can keep some busy. Those in the promotion zone can count on stepping up the corporate ladder. You are likely to grow financially stronger. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Enjoying a few tender moments with the one you love is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some rescheduling of travel plans may have to be done, but it will not upset your programme. Good morale and happy thoughts will give you the right frame of mind to tackle complex problems. Returns from previous investments are likely to keep you in a favourable financial situation. Workouts will keep you fit. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. Someone's moods and actions may disturb the domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Taking steps to rejuvenate your love life is likely to get the excitement back into your life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

