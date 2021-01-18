Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 18

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries: Health tips from an expert will enable you to get closer to your fitness goals. Past investment may start yielding handsome returns from today. Chances of being misled by competitors in business are high, so remain alert. Your generous behavior would enable to enjoy some lovely moments with family. Dream to travel to an exotic place with friends may turn into reality. Those looking to rent or lease out their property may get good tenants. You may get a chance to pursue old hobby.

Love Focus: Love comes your way as friendship turns into romance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Taurus: Seek help of health experts before undertaking a new fitness regimen. Investment antiques and jewelry would bring handsome financial gains. On professional front, recognition for good work would motivate you to work harder. Distant relatives may drop in for a surprise visit. Be thorough in your preparations before undertaking a long road trip. Investment in commercial property can be explored. Efforts made to improve looks or personality will bring desired results.

Love Focus: Unilateral decisions on romantic front may create strain in the loving relationship.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5,6,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Gemini: Those suffering from chronic ailments may find remarkable improvement in their health with home remedies. It’s a very good day to take calculated risks in financial matters. Today you will enjoy the trust of senior management. Minor domestic disputes may snowball into a major row, so give attention to the family. It is a good day to plan a long-pending family vacation. Those looking to buy property may find tempting deals coming their way. Rewards and recognition will come your way for your involvement in a social endeavor.

Love Focus: Those awaiting an affirmation on romantic front are likely to get lucky today, as partner responds positively.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6. 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Leo





*Cancer: Avoid ignoring minor ailments as they may compound later on. Better to consult an expert in financial matters before making an investment. Your hard work and dedication are likely to be noticed by seniors, paving way for promotion or increment. Family will be supportive of career aspirations. Short journey with your colleagues will be interesting. A good deal on commercial property is likely to come your way. A promising day overall as you stay in limelight without any efforts.

Love Focus: Harsh words may create a rift in your romantic relationship; be careful.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, and 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Leo: Regular exercise and moderation in diet will help in improving fitness and health. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be recovered. Senior management will be appreciative of your creative inputs on professional front. A youngster may not fit well in your expectation frame. You travel plans see light as someone volunteers to accompany you. Seek the opinion of your family before finalizing a property deal. An impromptu invitation to a function from an unexpected friend is likely to be received.

Love Focus: Your bold initiatives on romantic front bring back passion and spark in romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Virgo: Seek opinion of expert before opting for a health supplement. Your gullible nature would allow people to take advantage of you, so remain alert. The day is not likely to pose any major problems at workplace. You will succeed in resolving misunderstanding with family members, normalizing ties. You may get opportunity to go abroad for a leisure trip. Seek proper valuation of the property you are planning to buy. You will remain much in demand on social front.

Love Focus: You need to stand by romantic partner during testing times to make the relationship stronger.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Libra: Dedication to stick to regular exercise and healthy diet will enable you to attain your desired physique. You will be greatly benefited by investing in companies of repute. Develop a good adaptability to handle pressurized situation on professional front. Paying special attention to plan your career would give immense joy. Your travel plans may affect your family, so avoid a unilateral stance. You are likely to get clearance or approval for your construction plans. You find things moving in the way you want them.

Love Focus: Gifting something to your beloved is likely to make the day memorable.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio: There is an urgent need to remain on guard against seasonal aliments. Avoid being indulgent in your spending to balance budget. Continue to put in efforts at work and you will see promising opportunities coming your way. Matrimonial match for siblings will bring happiness for entire family. Today is a good day to hang out with your friends. You will get a good price for your property. You are likely to receive invaluable guidance from a spiritual leader.

Love Focus: Parents are likely to oppose to your romantic association, but you will be able to convince them.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Sagittarius: Those pursing extreme fitness may get an opportunity to compete professionally. Don’t give a firm commitment in financial matters before considering the viability of the project. You succeed in completing an important project well before deadline. Disagreements on the family front are foreseen. Make time for relaxing excursion with friends like camping or trekking. Be careful about the legal apprehensions in the property you are planning to buy. Your intuition will save you from a tricky spot today.

Love Focus: Some of you are going experience emotional fulfillment on romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn: Yoga would help in raising energy levels and improve your metabolism. Past investments in conservative schemes are likely to fill your coffers to the brim. Unilateral decisions on professional front would invite the ire of colleagues. Place emphasis on domestic affairs to enhance the domestic tranquility and harmony. It is good day to plan a visit to a religious place with your family. You may get the opportunity to purchase property in prime location at bargain price. Associating yourself with humanitarian group on social front would benefit you.

Love Focus: Erratic behavior could create differences with romantic partner, so keep your cool.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Aquarius: A sound financial health of businessmen would enable to give monetary benefits to employees. Problems on professional front could force to compromise on your principles. Roadblock in the matrimonial alliance of kin gets cleared bringing happiness for entire family. You are likely to enjoy a memorable vacation with your partner to a secluded place. Investing in smaller properties can be beneficial for future. Your sole dependency on friends may fail to bring any respite from loneliness today.

Love Focus: It is good day to confess your love as stars appear favorable for positive reply.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces: A sound monetary position would enable you to keep pace with changing times. Successful implementation of new ideas and projects would add to your prestige on the professional front. Avoid raising controversial issues at home to maintain harmony. You are likely to get irresistible travel offers for your holiday destination. You have to be very cautious while investing on a plot which is a little expensive. It is a wonderful day to build new connections. Some infections may upset you.

Love Focus: Your relationship requires you to be tactful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

