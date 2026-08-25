‘A big zero’: Kerala actor Devan reveals why he left BJP, says Vijay offered top post

Devan, who is a prominent actor in the Southern cinema industry, announced that he has joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Devan stated that TVK approached him for the top post in Kerala state president. This move would also set the stage for TVK's political expansion into Kerala. (ANI)

Before joining the TVK, the actor-turned-politician served as the BJP's vice-president in Kerala. Devan had recently announced his resignation from the post and his decision to leave the party at a public event.

"After that, there was a video conference meeting, and I decided to accept the invitation. There will be a meeting with TVK leaders in Tamil Nadu on September 10, after which a formal announcement will be made," he said.

As per news agency PTI, upon resigning, the actor told reporters that the BJP failed to bring about any change in state politics and the system in Kerala.

"They are a big zero when it comes to changing the existing political system here. People want a change," he said, adding that he was not getting enough "space" to function within the party.

"I've been with them [BJP] for the last five years. Working in the sense that I have been simply sitting there. They will not give me any job," he told NDTV.

TVK offered Devan top Kerala post Speaking to reporters, the actor stated that TVK approached him on the day he resigned from the BJP.

Devan stated that TVK approached him for the top post in Kerala state president. This move would also set the stage for TVK's political expansion into Kerala.

“They (TVK leadership) have verbally offered me the post of the state president of the party in Kerala. I had a few video-conference calls with some of the party’s leaders. But Vijay will take the final decision. I don’t know what he’s thinking. So there will be a final round of talks in September,” he told HT.

The actor added that Congress and other small parties also approached him after his resignation from the BJP. However, Devan turned down the offers and joined Vijay's party.