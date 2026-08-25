Why India needs to strengthen its counter-intelligence
Pakistan which is at the forefront of subversion, sabotage and terrorism against India radicalizes Indians on religious lines and victimization narratives.
Investigations into November 10, 2025 suicide bombing at Red Fort, busting of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module in Ahmedabad and the ISI module operated by gangster Shahzad Bhatti in the past two months have pin-pointed towards a national security threat of online radicalization and tasking by those countries adversarial to India. This apart, many instances of ‘honey traps’ have been unearthed by security agencies in the Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces handling VVIP security.
The Ahmedabad module operated by one Dr Adnan, one in-charge of JeM operations against India, revealed how Indians get radicalized over religion, ideology, sexual promises and most importantly over a few pieces of silver. The rot has spread deep into the system as a result of which Home Minister Amit Shah has strengthened the counter-intelligence apparatus of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The recent arrest of foreigners trying to enter into sensitive areas of India without proper documentation have also indicated towards inimical forces operating against the Modi government and the country at large.
Pakistan which is at the forefront of subversion, sabotage and terrorism against India radicalizes Indians, particularly Muslims, on religious lines and victimization narratives. Others in India are either honey trapped or purchased for delivering sensitive information which could be used at a later stage. Rawalpindi in fact is used conveniently by third powers like China and the west to garner classified information against India.
While the Modi government puts national security as a top priority, Indian intelligence needs to add sharp teeth to its counter-intelligence and operational capabilities in order to weed out the subversives within the civilian and military establishment. While CI is a laborious and tedious work, these traitors within the sensitive establishments must be prosecuted under the law if India plans to become a developed country by 2047.
For the past decades, the main focus of Indian intelligence has been Pakistan while adversaries like China have remained opaque and the west has virtually been given a free pass. Rather than focus on pre-emption and expanding operational capabilities, Indian intelligence has been satisfied with post-event analysis instead of providing actionable intelligence to the consumers.
However, under Home Minister Amit Shah, the IB has not only been given an increased budget but also a tremendous boost in manpower to firewall the sensitive establishments through expanded CI.
Exploiting Indian chaotic democracy and its secular attitude, India’s adversaries have been having a field day in the country with the principal objective of checking the rise of Bharat. The Indian intelligence on the other hand finds it difficult to operate in adversarial countries with the latter using pre-emptive accusations to gaslight India. The Indian diplomats more than often suffer from ‘localitis’ syndrome in the west rather than sternly take up New Delhi’s concerns.
With the Modi government pursuing independent foreign policy or what is called strategic autonomy, the intelligence agencies cannot afford to function as normal government departments doing routine analysis. Given that Pakistan is de facto ruled by a military dictator who hates Hindus, China by one man party, Myanmar by military junta, Nepal by a relatively inexperienced leader, Indian intelligence needs to prioritize human intelligence rather than stand-off technical intelligence. They also need to watch out against the Anglo-Saxon countries who want to impose their type of democracy and values on India and often use homegrown social media platforms to orchestrate narratives which generate discontent within Bharat. It is a fallacy to believe that India’s rise in the world will be benign, it will be contested by friends and foes alike.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More