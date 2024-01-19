All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 19, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Keep a tab on expenditure by not overspending and preventing others from doing so. Overstraining while exercising may have repercussions on health, so be careful. Things may not be completely hunky dory on the professional front. Family's support and concern will be most encouraging. Those driving should avoid heavy traffic. A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction by involving yourself on the social front.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Love Focus: Difference with lover may put paid to a well-planned romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Time is not to think of the lost opportunities for making money, time is to do something about it now. You will succeed in getting back in shape. Your strategy for promoting business is likely to be on the right lines and lead to good profits. Exciting times are foreseen with the arrival of guests at home. An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting. Property may be acquired by some.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Good financial situation is indicated and will help you buy what you had been wanting for long. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape. You can be praised today at work for a job well done. Expect some good loving care from spouse today! You may plan a vacation with someone close. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. You may be invited for something prestigious on the social front.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Finding more avenues for earning may take a lot of your time. Completing an urgent job entrusted to you will be much appreciated. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. An official trip is likely to bring in a good deal. Builders and property dealers are likely to benefit.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A new avenue for earning opens up for some. Stepping up physical activity is likely for some, just to become fit. A new deal is likely to be signed, which will make you financially stronger. Your idea of an outing or some other activity is likely to be shot down by family members. Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. A landed property is likely to give good returns. On the social front, you are likely to enjoy the company of like-minded people.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your financial health improves and helps you put some of your ideas into action. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit. You can be given an additional charge of something important at work. Family will help in putting you in a positive frame of mind. Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. Your efforts on the social front are likely to come in for praise.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A new opportunity to make money is likely to be seized by some. Your contribution to a prestigious project or assignment may not be acknowledged. It may be difficult to convince a friend or a family member for assistance on the home front. Remember, there is no age limit for taking up healthy activities, so get cracking! Travelling on a business trip is possible for those into export and import. A property issue pending for long is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to tighten your belt to control rising expenditure. Encouraging results can be expected by bringing changes on the health front. You are likely to influence an important decision at work. You are likely to participate in a family function. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. Socially, this seems to be an excellent day, when whatever you do is likely to be followed by others.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be dashed, as the one you love may give you a cold shoulder.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Financially, you are likely to remain well off and have enough to fulfill your heart's desire! Health remains excellent, as you turn health conscious. You can take up too many jobs at a time and get overworked. Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home. Some of you may have to undertake an out of town journey. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring property by managing to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A payment long overdue is likely to be received. A new dietary option is likely to benefit. Your Initiative is likely to make the day profitable on the business front. Togetherness is likely to strengthen loving bonds as you devote time to family. An outing with family and friends is likely and will prove refreshing and restful. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. Someone close may pay you a visit and brighten your day.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Maintaining a regular routine will soon find you fit as a fiddle. Professionally, you may find yourself in a tight corner and can be hauled up for a mistake or something left incomplete. Spouse may need emotional support, so be there for him or her. Investing in property is indicated for some, which may prove a financial boon at a later date. This is likely to prove an extraordinary day, when things go as you want them to!

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Irresponsible spending may upset budget, so be careful. Your performance is likely to improve manifold on the professional front and get noticed. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. You may desire a change of scene, so plan accordingly. Socially, you are likely to remain in with people you like.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: White